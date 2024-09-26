Know all about Jio's Rs 189 prepaid plan: Keeping your SIM active on a budget

For Reliance Jio users who primarily use their SIM card as a secondary option and want to keep it active for occasional calls, data, and SMS, the Rs. 189 prepaid plan offers a budget-friendly solution.

Plan Benefits

Validity: 28 days

Voice Calls: Unlimited

Data: 2GB (speed reduced to 64 Kbps after FUP)

SMS: 300 outgoing messages

Additional Benefits: JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioTV basic subscriptions

Ideal for Light Users

This plan is particularly suitable for users who prioritise calling benefits and require limited data and SMS. While the price is higher than previous years, it remains one of the most affordable options among private telecom operators in India.

No Unlimited 5G

It's important to note that this plan does not include unlimited 5G access. Jio offers unlimited 5G only with plans that provide at least 2GB of daily data.

Availability and Recharge

The Rs. 189 plan is available nationwide and can be recharged through various channels:

MyJio app

jio.com

Third-party recharge platforms

Reliance Jio's Rs. 189 plan offers a cost-effective way to keep your Jio SIM active without breaking the bank, making it an ideal choice for light users and those seeking primarily calling benefits.