Krafton’s BGMI India release date announced; now available for Android users on Google Play Store

Krafton’s much-awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game, is back in India. Starting today, Android users can preload the game from Google Play Store. Krafton has announced that BGMI will be available for download on Play Store on May 29. The iOS users will also be able to download and play the game starting May 29. The game developer has also shared a teaser revealing how the Indian fans missed the game after it got banned last year.

The Facebook post by Battlegrounds Mobile India reads:

Starting today, May 27th, Android users can now begin preloading their favourite game from the Google Play Store. Although the game can be played starting from May 29th, it is now ready for preloading. If you are unable to pre-load immediately, relax. Over the weekend you'll eventually get the option. As for iOS users, you can download and start playing the game on May 29th, 2023.

Few users may have received an automatic update from midnight, this is a part of the same preload process, and you have nothing to worry about. If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th, if you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th.

We value your patience and welcome you back to the Battlegrounds. Have a lovely weekend, and follow our socials. We have surprises stored! 😎



Bgmi Apk Download Now: https://t.co/8QdrLPQtPq



PreLoad: From 27th May 2023

Server Live: From 29th May 2023#BGMI #IndiaKiHeartbeat pic.twitter.com/tkXeE4YlNJ — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) May 27, 2023

BGMI is now available on Google Play Store for Android users

The Battlegrounds Mobile India game will be visible to anyone who does a quick search for it on Google Play Store. The latest version of the mobile game, version 2.5.0, is 800MB in size. Android users can download it from their app store but since the servers are not yet live, you will have to wait a couple of days i.e. May 29 to actually start playing the game.

Yeh toh bas promo hai, picture abhi baaki hai dost! ❤️

Stay tuned for a drop of the year! 🔥#BGMI #IndiaKiHeartbeat #Survivor pic.twitter.com/H1jzVIQfP3 — BattleGrounds Mobile India (@BattlegroundmIn) May 27, 2023

Once the servers are live, you just need to download and install the app and start playing.

As per the company, there will be an overwhelming number of downloads on May 29. As per the official statement, “This approach ensures players enjoy the game seamlessly without any interruptions.”

Why was Battlegrounds Mobile India banned?

BGMI had been banned in India in July 2022 citing security concerns. The government raised an issue that it communicated with servers that were directly or indirectly situated in China. However, an RTI response revealed that the game was banned by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) after requests from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 and the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Inf. union for Public) Rules, 2009.

Also Read:

Elon Musk gets nod for human trials of Neuralink brain chip and Twitter users are divided

Ola Electric begins working on its cell gigafactory amid buzz of Tesla setting up manufacturing plant in India

ChatGPT app for iPhone now available in India; how to download, features and more