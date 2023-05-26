ChatGPT app for iPhone now available in India; how to download, features and more

OpenAI’s ChatGPT iOS app is now available for download in India and 11 more countries. This has come just a week after it got released for users in the US. OpenAI took to Twitter to announce that the iOS app is now available in 30+ more countries. OpenAI has also promised that an Android app will also be released soon.

ChatGPT iOS app is now available in India

These 30 countries include Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Morocco, Namibia, Nauru, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Slovenia, Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates.

This ChatGPT iOS app is 16.3 MB in size and is compatible with iPhones running on iOS 16.1 or later. The OpenAI app is free of cost but will charge Rs 1,999 per month if you plan to use ChatGPT Plus. The company has also revealed that it will sync your history across devices. OpenAI reveals that it also supports voice inputs as it integrates an open-source speech recognition system.

We expanded the ChatGPT iOS app to 30+ more countries today! Now serving users in Algeria, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estonia, Ghana, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Lithuania (🧵1/2) — OpenAI (@OpenAI) May 25, 2023

With the ChatGPT iOS app, users will get instant answers without any ad interruptions, advice on cooking, travel plans, creative inspiration for presentations, gift ideas and more. It can also offer professional input to boost productivity, note summarisation and more. Lastly, with the new app, users will be able to learn new things like new languages, modern history and more at their own pace.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has acknowledged the need for regulation of AI. The company has announced its plan to distribute 10 equal grants from a $1 million (Rs 8.27 crore) fund to support experiments in democratic processes. The objective is to determine how AI software should be governed in order to address bias and other critical factors.

The grants, each worth $100,000 (Rs 82.70 lakh), will be awarded to individuals who come up with compelling frameworks that tackle essential questions surrounding AI, such as whether AI should engage in criticising public figures.

Also Read:

Nothing Phone (2) will be the new iPhone challenger: Carl Pei reveals launch timeline, battery details

World's first Bitcoin Tower design revealed, guests will get money to stay

'We need to take steps against deceptive AI': Microsoft chief Brad Smith says deepfakes are the biggest AI concern