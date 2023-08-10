KRAFTON’s India-first approach: Firm to invest $150 million in start-up ecosystem

BGMI-maker KRAFTON, Inc., the leading South Korean gaming company intends to invest $150 million in India over the next two to three years. As part of its India-first approach, KRAFTON will foster holistic growth of the gaming segment and invest in the Indian start-up ecosystem in the country in the coming years. The company claims to have already infused approximately $140 million in 11 innovative Indian start-ups since its first investment in March 2021.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO, KRAFTON India, said, “We are excited to foster the growth of start-up ecosystem in India and are dedicated to having a transformative impact not only in the gaming and tech industry but also in the wider content landscape. We firmly believe in India’s potential as a key player in the global gaming and technology industry, and our commitment to invest an additional $150 million over the next two to three years reflects our dedication to fuelling this growth. We believe in the power of Indian IPs and content in making a lasting global impact, and we are excited to achieve new milestones in our journey to unlock the country's full potential as a global gaming powerhouse.”

KRAFTON's investment philosophy centres on delivering strategic value that transcends mere financial contributions, leveraging its expertise and experiences within the segments it invests in. Beyond game development studios, the company’s investments span diverse and complementary sectors, including, Esports, multimedia entertainment, content creation and audio platforms.

In recent months, KRAFTON has expanded its focus to include the creator economy and deep tech, actively supporting start-ups in these emerging segments. With this investment, KRFATON aims to nurture local talents, fostering innovation, and propelling India into the forefront of the global gaming industry.

Nihansh Bhat - Corporate Development & Venture Investing Lead - India & MENA, KRAFTON, Inc., said “Our strategic investments are carefully chosen to align with our expertise and experience, empowering innovative ideas, and start-ups to thrive. Since 2021, we have invested over $140 million in various startups and are thrilled by progress our portfolio companies have made. Our investment momentum will continue as we seek to establish a dynamic and evolving portfolio across various segments in India.”

In addition to delivering immersive experiences through India’s beloved battle royale game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, KRAFTON has launched three more game titles in the past year– The Callisto Protocol, Road To Valor: Empires, and the latest addition, Defense Derby. Through its upcoming investments, KRAFTON says it wants to redefine the gaming landscape in India, forging new horizons and elevating the gaming experience for players across the nation.