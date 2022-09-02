'Lack of innovation': Samsung's latest ad takes a dig at Apple ahead of iPhone 14 launch event

With Apple gearing to host its iPhone 14 launch event next week, Samsung has already started mocking the US-based tech giant with an advertisement teasing the upcoming iPhone buyers about features that they would be missing by not having a Samsung smartphone.

Apple will unveil its iPhone 14 lineup next week on September 7 and is expected to unveil four new smartphone models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Korean giant Samsung, in its latest video advertisement titled “Buckle Up” for the new Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra, has called out Apple for ‘lack of innovation’ and takes a direct dig at the upcoming iPhones. The video starts with “Buckle up for Apple's latest launch as you enter a world where heads will turn, just not in your direction”.

In the video, Samsung also mocked Apple iPhone 14's rumoured design by comparing it to the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4's foldable design.

Samsung’s this ad also touted its Galaxy S22 Ultra, which features 108MP main camera and its 100x Super Zoom, for having the highest resolution camera in any smartphone and claimed that “it is not coming to any iPhone near you”.

It should also be noted that the ad only showcases the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra as they are the Korean tech company’s flagship and closest competitors of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 series.

The new iPhone 14 models are expected to get a design overhaul and the pro models are expected to come with a new punch-hole display design for a new look. It is being said that Apple will retain all the sensors too that are needed for Face ID to function.

Apple is also likely to unveil a new Watch model and a lineup of new iPad Pro models. There are also reports claiming that the iPhone 14 Pro models will get new ultra-wide-angle cameras and a 48-megapixel main camera. In addition to this, some media reports also suggest that the new devices will have support for faster-charging speeds.