Lamborghini-themed 'Championship Edition" Redmi K70 Ultra teased by Xiaomi

Xiaomi is revving up the excitement for tomorrow's Redmi K70 Ultra launch in China by revealing a special "Championship Edition" designed in collaboration with Lamborghini. This limited-edition phone draws inspiration from the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 race car, promising a blend of high-performance specs and aggressive styling.

The Redmi K70 Ultra Championship Edition, teased in images released by Xiaomi, embraces Lamborghini's signature aesthetics. The phone boasts a bold angular design with green and yellow colour options, echoing the iconic hues of the Italian supercar brand. Xiaomi even incorporated the full "Automobili Lamborghini Squadra Corse" name into the design, adding an extra touch of exclusivity.

While the Championship Edition steals the spotlight, the regular Redmi K70 Ultra is no slouch in the specs department. Xiaomi has already confirmed it will feature the powerful Dimensity 9300+ chipset with a sophisticated 3D cooling system, a 120Hz display with advanced DC and PWM dimming for eye comfort, and IP68 dust and water resistance.

This isn't Xiaomi's first foray into Lamborghini-themed phones. In November 2023, the company released a special edition of the Redmi K70 Pro inspired by the Essenza SCV12 hypercar.

Based on past releases, the Lamborghini edition may not be available for purchase for several months.

While the Championship Edition's availability outside of China remains uncertain, the standard Redmi K70 Ultra may see a global launch. Rumours suggest it could be rebranded as the Xiaomi 14T Pro, following the pattern of the previous generation (Xiaomi 13T Pro based on Redmi K60 Ultra).