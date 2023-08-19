Laptop, PC import curb: Apple, Google, Intel, others ask US govt to push India to reconsider new rule

Global IT and electronics manufacturing majors, such as Apple, Intel, Google, Lenovo, Dell Technologies, HP, and others, have approached the US government to ask the Indian administration to reconsider the newly imposed restriction on the import of laptops, tablets, personal computers, ultra-small form factor computers, and servers.

The IT giants have asked the Joe Biden administration to “use every available forum” to push India to reconsider the mandate, The Economic Times reported on Saturday.

Earlier this month, the Centre placed restrictions on the import of laptops, tablets, and computers with immediate effect. It added that the import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports.

Later an outcry within the industry prompted the government to delay the implementation of these curbs by three months to November 1.

The report said that in a letter on August 15, eight US-based trade bodies, including Consumer Technology Association, Information Technology Industry Council, Semiconductor Industry Association and United States Council for International Business, asked the US Trade Representative and the US Secretary of Commerce to use every available forum of engagement with the government of India to ensure that its measures in the Information and communications technology (ICT) sector are consistent with India’s international trade obligations and commitments.

The trade bodies said the adoption of the licensing measures by the Indian government has raised concerns about India’s reliability as a trade and supply chain partner.

The companies said the recent curbs undermined the shared objective of deepening the bilateral economic relationship between the two countries.

On its part, the Indian government has defended its decision. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS for Electronics and Information Technology, said the move was not about imposing a licence raj but ensuring that the Indian tech eco-system used only trusted parts. Besides, India's dependence on imports gets reduced and pushes domestic manufacturing.

“This is certainly not an attempt to go back to the licence raj. As we increase the digitisation of our economy, we certainly want to make sure that the elements of hardware that are going into the digital economy are all monitored and come from trusted sources," Chandrasekhar recently said.

"In hindsight, this should not have been called curbs or licensing. This should have been called more of an import management system."

Earlier, Chandrasekhar in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said the objective behind the move was to ensure trusted hardware and systems, reduce import dependence and increase domestic mfg of this category of products.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has prepared a portal, and companies/traders can apply online for getting a license. It is expected that DGFT will issue a license within 3/4 days if details are filled in properly.

