Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 9,999

Lava has unveiled the Blaze Dragon 5G, its latest budget 5G smartphone. The device is priced for the entry-level smartphone market, with a sticker price of ₹9,999, which can go as low as ₹8,999 after introductory offers.

The handset features a 6.74-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via USB Type-C. It is available in two colour variants, Golden Mist and Midnight Mist. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the Blaze Dragon 5G is Lava’s first smartphone under ₹10,000 to feature a Snapdragon chipset. It comes equipped with 4GB RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, and runs on stock Android 15 with no bloatware or ads. Lava also promises one Android upgrade and two years of security updates.

The phone will also be eligible for Lava’s Free Service@Home initiative, allowing users to access support across India.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head of Product at Lava International, said the Blaze Dragon 5G is aimed at young users looking for power and performance in a budget smartphone. “This is our first offering with a Snapdragon chipset, built to deliver the ruthless power and performance the youth seek today,” he said.

Key Specifications of Blaze Dragon 5G:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

RAM & Storage: 4GB + 4GB virtual RAM, 128GB UFS 3.1

Display: 6.74-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera: 50MP AI sensor

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5,000mAh with 18W fast charging

OS: Stock Android 15 (no bloatware or ads)

Security: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Colours: Golden Mist, Midnight Mist

Software Support: 1 Android upgrade, 2 years of security updates

Launch Price: ₹8,999 (inclusive of bank and exchange offers)