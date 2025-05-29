Lava Bold N1 and Bold N1 Pro launched in India at Rs 5,999: Check specs, details, offers

Lava has launched its new Bold Series of smartphones in India, targeting the sub-₹10,000 price segment. The company launched two new models, the Bold N1 and Bold N1 Pro, both of which will be available exclusively through Amazon starting in early June.

The Bold N1 Pro is priced at ₹6,999, but with launch offers, that price can be brought down to ₹6,699.

It features a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with a 50MP AI triple rear camera, an 8MP front camera with screen flash, and a 5000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. The phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.

It is powered by a UNISOC T606 octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM on device and has 4GB virtual RAM. There's also 128GB storage, which expandable up to 256GB.

The Bold N1, priced at ₹5,999, features a slightly larger 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 13MP dual AI rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. It runs on Android 14 Go edition and is also powered by a UNISOC octa-core processor. It also includes 4GB on-device RAM and has 4GB virtual RAM, with 64GB storage.

Both devices offer IP54 dust and water resistance and feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock.

Lava says it will provide free service at home across India for all Bold series users.

The Bold N1 Pro will be available for purchase on Amazon from 2 June at 12pm, while the Bold N1 will go on sale two days later, starting 4 June at 12pm. A special coupon code will offer ₹100 off at checkout for a limited time.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Singh, Head of Product at Lava International Limited, said the Bold Series aims to make premium features more accessible to entry-level smartphone users. “This series enables an enhanced experience for every user, tapping into an underserved market,” he noted.

Both devices are offered in two colour options. The Bold N1 Pro comes in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black, while the Bold N1 is available in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory.