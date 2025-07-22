Lava Storm Play 5G review: A budget phone that’s built to perform

In the sea of lookalike budget smartphones, the Lava Storm Play manages to stand out. It’s not trying to imitate a flagship or throw in gimmicks just for show. What it does aim for, though, is reliable day-to-day performance, clean software and a build that can take a bit of rough handling. After a week with the device, I found it refreshingly straightforward, though not without its compromises.

Design: Practical with Personality

The Storm Play doesn’t try to wow you at first glance, but look closely and you’ll appreciate the details. The matte polycarbonate back feels nice to hold, doesn’t attract fingerprints and hasn’t scratched up even after knocking about in a backpack for a few days. The horizontal camera strip looks distinct without going over the top. And the IP64 rating means the phone won’t freak out if you get caught in the rain.

It’s not feather-light at 196g, but it’s still manageable. The buttons are tactile, the fingerprint sensor works reliably, and the fold-free flat sides add a sense of sturdiness. It’s not the slimmest or lightest in its class, but it feels well-built.

Display: Bright Enough, But Not Sharp

The 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which is impressive at this price point. It gets bright enough outdoors, and the colours are pleasing in vivid mode. Of course, it’s still a 720p screen, so content isn’t the sharpest. The U-shaped notch feels a bit retro, especially in 2025, but that’s a minor gripe if your priority is usability over aesthetics.

Performance: Surprisingly Capable

This is where the Lava Storm Play shines. With MediaTek’s Dimensity 7060, UFS 3.1 storage and 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, it moves through tasks with minimal fuss. Scrolling, app switching and even light gaming feel smooth, and the high refresh rate only adds to the snappy experience.

Games like Brawl Stars and Clash Royale ran at a steady 120FPS. Even heavier titles like BGMI and Call of Duty were playable with reasonable frame rates. What really impressed me was how well it handled thermals after 30 minutes of gameplay. For a phone under ₹10K, this is commendable.

Software: Clean, but Could Be Sharper

Lava continues its no-bloatware approach, and it’s a relief. Running Android 15 with minor tweaks, the phone skips ads, spam notifications and random pre-installed apps. You do get a few extras like app lock, three-finger screenshot, and call recording without warnings.

Still, some UI elements feel dated. Menus under ‘Special Functions’ look like they were borrowed from a much older version of Android. The default dialler also has an old-school feel. If Lava can polish the UI without compromising on its ad-free ethos, it would go a long way.

Cameras: Fine in Daylight, Forgettable at Night

The 50MP main sensor captures decent photos in good light. Colours are a bit saturated, and dynamic range holds up. Portraits and daylight shots are social media-ready, even if they’re not always the most detailed.

Low-light performance is a different story. Shots lack sharpness, highlights blow out easily, and textures get lost. The 8MP selfie camera also struggles with colour accuracy and skin tones in anything less than ideal lighting. Basically, it gets the job done, but that’s about it.

Battery and Charging: Decent, Not Outstanding

The 5,000mAh battery is solid, if unremarkable. It easily lasted a full day of regular use, and about nine hours on the PCMark battery test. Gaming drains the battery faster, but not dramatically. The included 18W charger takes nearly two hours to top up the phone. Not slow, but certainly not fast either.

Verdict: Focused Where It Counts

At ₹9,999, the Lava Storm Play isn’t trying to be everything. Instead, it focuses on offering smooth performance, clean software and decent build quality. It’s a smart play for users who want a no-nonsense daily driver that won’t slow down after a few months.

Sure, the cameras need work, the UI feels rough in places, and the display resolution could be better. But for the price, you’re getting a reliable, well-rounded smartphone that punches above its weight in the one area that matters most at this end of the market – performance.

If your priority is gaming and a clean Android experience on a budget, the Lava Storm Play should be on your shortlist.