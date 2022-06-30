Leaks suggest that there might not be an iPhone 14 Max, what’s going on?

As we close in on the iPhone 14 launch, most specs and features are already tipped for. So far we know that Apple is going to launch four iPhones this fall - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The two Pro devices are expected to feature the redesigned front that drops the notch and replaces it with a pill-shaped punch hole cut out. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max have been tipped to still carry the notch.

Additionally, speculations have it that Apple might launch the non-Pro devices with the A15 Bionic, saving the A16 Bionic only for the Pro ones.

Of course, while most of the speculations out there are expected to be spot on, given their sources they usually are. A recent leak, however, changes one of them or at least makes us question something we’ve almost taken for granted so far.

We’ve heard so much about the iPhone 14 Max already that we’ve almost taken it for granted that this device, with the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but with the internals of the vanilla iPhone 14, is coming.

However, Korean leaker Ianzuk posted on a social media site called Naver that while there will be a new member in the iPhone 14 range, it is not going to be the iPhone 14 Max, but the iPhone 14 Plus instead.

Specs-wise, the iPhone 14 Plus is going to be the same as what we expect on the iPhone 14 Max - the same 6.7-inch display, the A15 Bionic, etc. The main thing that’s different is the name.

Now, Ianzuk has a mixed track record when it comes to leaks, but the tipster has mostly been accurate. And if he is right, this is not the first time Apple has used the ‘Plus’ moniker. Apple used it for the iPhone 8 Plus in the past and still uses it for software like Apple TV Plus.

Many other tipsters have come out against Ianzuk’s leak including those who have talked about the iPhone 14 Max in the past. So essentially it remains to be seen how this works out.

Does this potential name-change tip matter?

As TechRadar points out - it does.

Most of the iPhone14-related leaks have pointed towards the iPhone 14 Max nomenclature and if they turn out to be wrong, they could potentially be wrong about a lot of other things.

It is possible, then, that the fourth phone in the iPhone 14 series will not have the same specs as the base iPhone 14. And thus, the prices guessed for this so far could also have been incorrect.

Now, given Ianzuk’s track record, it’s best to take this bit of information “with a pinch of salt”, and wait for the launch.

Also Read: Apple supplier Foxconn to hire more people, offer bonuses as iPhone 14 launch nears

Also Read: iPhone 14 Pro launch in September: Five things you need to know about the iPhone 13 Pro successor