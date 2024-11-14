Lego Horizon Adventures review: A playful spin on a legendary tale

The Lego series has long been known for its playful adaptations of beloved franchises, from Star Wars to Marvel. Lego Horizon Adventures is the latest to get the treatment, taking 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn and transforming its complex, post-apocalyptic world into a lighter, family-friendly experience. The game condenses the original story into a breezy, 12-hour campaign full of action, humour, and delightful character moments, making it accessible for new players and engaging for Horizon fans alike.

But while this Lego reimagining gets a lot right, some limitations in level design and gameplay mechanics mean it doesn’t quite reach the heights of other entries in the Lego universe. Here’s an in-depth look at how Lego Horizon Adventures brings Aloy’s journey to life and where it leaves room for improvement.

Story and Campaign: Simplifying the Epic Journey

Lego Horizon Adventures retells Horizon Zero Dawn’s story in a way that’s instantly recognisable to fans yet easy for newcomers to jump into. The game follows Aloy as she navigates the lush forests of the Sacred Lands, the frozen Snowchant Mountains, and the arid Sunfall Desert, battling hostile machines and uncovering the secrets of a lost civilisation. While the plot lacks the depth of the original, it manages to retain the essence of Aloy’s quest for identity and purpose, offering a satisfying, kid-friendly take on a beloved story.

The Lego version of Horizon’s characters adds plenty of charm, too. Aloy is joined by a cast of familiar faces, including Rost (her mentor), Varl (a young hunter eager to prove himself), and Teersa (the village elder), each with unique quirks that make for plenty of laughs. Even minor characters shine in this lighthearted retelling, adding comedic moments that help offset the darker undertones of the original story. The voice acting is excellent, with Ashly Burch, John Hopkins, and most of the original cast reprising their roles, allowing fans to enjoy the familiar voices of their favourite characters in a more relaxed setting.

The one exception is Sylens, who now has a DJ-inspired persona after the passing of Lance Reddick, the original voice actor. Played by Tim Russ, Sylens’s new tone doesn’t quite match the energy and charisma of the other characters. Still, his quirky DJ side gig fits well into the Lego universe, adding a unique twist to his character and blending with the game’s overall sense of humour.

Visuals and Audio: A Gorgeous Lego World with Excellent Music

The Lego-fied landscapes of Horizon are visually stunning, capturing the beauty of Horizon’s post-apocalyptic world with a fresh, vibrant style. Familiar locations like the Sacred Lands and Snowchant Mountains are rendered with impressive detail, with Lego’s characteristic building blocks merging seamlessly with crumbling structures, forests, and mountainous terrain. While the addition of traditional Lego elements—like police stations or construction sites—sometimes feels out of place, it ultimately complements the playful tone of the game.

Music is another standout, with a mix of original tracks from Horizon Zero Dawn’s soundtrack alongside fresh EDM and pop-inspired beats. Tracks like Post-Apocalyptic Dance Party capture the lively spirit of Lego Horizon Adventures and add an extra layer of fun to its levels. The soundtrack feels tailored to the game’s mix of adventure and humour, drawing players further into this lighthearted retelling of Aloy’s world.

Gameplay: Action-Packed but Simplistic

Lego Horizon Adventures follows the traditional Lego formula of action and platforming, with each level structured around exploration, combat, and some light platforming. Players traverse linear paths, fight cultists and machines, and collect Studs, which serve as in-game currency. While these core mechanics offer straightforward fun, the level design can feel repetitive, as most stages follow a similar pattern of fights and traversal, with little room for puzzle-solving or hidden secrets.

Combat retains some of Horizon’s strategic flavour. Players can use Aloy’s Focus to target weak spots on machines, breaking off parts to weaken enemies or expose rare items. The combat system has enough depth to keep battles engaging, especially in boss encounters against larger machines like Thunderjaws and Corruptors, which require careful targeting and dodging. However, players expecting intricate battles may be left wanting, as the game leans more on simplicity than challenge.

An interesting twist is the addition of rare weapons and gadgets, which can be found randomly in chests or from defeated enemies. These items range from elemental weapons to gadgets like gravity bombs that pull enemies together before exploding. While the randomness of item drops adds a degree of unpredictability, it can be frustrating for players trying to complete specific challenges that require particular weapon types. It would have been beneficial if players could select or craft weapons to some extent, especially for tackling tougher objectives.

Customisation and Collectibles: Bringing Lego Personality to Horizon

Customisation is where Lego Horizon Adventures truly shines, allowing players to personalise Aloy and her companions as well as the hub area, Mother’s Heart. Collectables like gold and red bricks unlock costumes, weapons, and town decorations. Players can outfit Aloy in various themes, such as dressing her as a character from Lego’s Ninjago series or giving her elemental powers for special attacks.

The community board in Mother’s Heart provides additional tasks that reward players for experimenting with different outfits, combat styles, and building projects. Players can transform the town with fun add-ons like hot dog carts, dragons perched on rooftops, or even by giving all the villagers ice cream cone costumes. This level of freedom adds a playful layer to the game, encouraging players to interact with Horizon’s world in unexpected ways and keeping the gameplay fresh.

In addition to cosmetic options, players can also invest in a skill tree that offers bonuses for Aloy and her allies. The general skill tree includes perks like increased experience and enhanced healing, while character-specific trees boost stats like health and damage. These upgrades help keep the gameplay engaging as players progress, especially when facing tougher enemies in later levels.

Difficulty Options: Accessible for All Ages

Lego Horizon Adventures offers five difficulty settings, catering to a range of players from younger fans to more seasoned gamers. While the lower settings are forgiving, reducing enemy damage and making exploration easier, the highest difficulty ramps up the challenge, with enemies dealing significant damage. This flexibility makes it suitable for all ages, allowing players to tailor the experience to their skill level.

One trade-off, however, is the lack of a dedicated dodge mechanic, which makes avoiding attacks tricky on higher difficulties. Some encounters feature gadgets like Rush Boots that let Aloy zip around the battlefield, but they’re not available consistently. A more reliable evasion option would have added depth to combat, especially for players looking for a more intense challenge.

Verdict: A Delightful Adaptation with Room for Growth

Lego Horizon Adventures reimagines Horizon Zero Dawn’s world with charm and creativity, capturing the essence of Aloy’s journey in a family-friendly format. Its beautiful environments, engaging customization, and humorous character moments make it a joy to explore, even if it doesn’t quite capture the full complexity of Horizon’s original story.

That said, the game’s predictable level design and lack of intricate puzzles might disappoint longtime Lego game fans looking for more variety. The random weapon drops, while fun, could benefit from more control, especially for players tackling specific challenges. However, the strong voice acting, vibrant soundtrack, and accessibility for all ages make Lego Horizon Adventures a worthwhile addition to the Lego gaming universe.

For fans of Horizon and Lego alike, Lego Horizon Adventures is an enjoyable, whimsical adaptation that balances familiarity with a playful twist. It may not reach the heights of some other Lego titles, but it offers a heartwarming adventure that’s perfect for sharing with friends and family.