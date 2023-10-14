scorecardresearch
‘Length of the password matters most’: Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s advice on password security

Speaking on the subject of password strength, Sharma explained on X, "It is the length of the password that matters most. Add a few small caps alphabets too to make one."

SUMMARY
  • Sharma shared an illustrative photo that showcased the time it takes for a hacker to brute force a password
  • The image visually demonstrated how longer and more complex passwords can significantly increase the time required to crack them
  • This underlines the importance of strong password practices in an increasingly digital world

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has shared a valuable piece of advice on password security, emphasising that the length of a password is of paramount importance. Speaking on the subject of password strength, Sharma explained, "It is the length of the password that matters most. Add a few small caps alphabets too to make one." This simple but effective guidance highlights the significance of incorporating a variety of characters in passwords to thwart hacking attempts.

Accompanying his statement, Sharma shared an illustrative photo that showcased the time it takes for a hacker to brute force a password. The image visually demonstrated how longer and more complex passwords can significantly increase the time required to crack them, underlining the importance of strong password practices in an increasingly digital world.

To help individuals bolster their online security, here are some fundamental ways to keep your passwords safe:

1. Create Complex Passwords: Follow Vijay Shekhar Sharma's advice and make your passwords longer and more complex. Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters to create robust passwords that are difficult to guess.

2. Avoid Common Words and Patterns: Steer clear of using easily guessable words or patterns, such as "password" or "123456." Hackers often rely on common phrases and sequences when attempting to break into accounts.

3. Use Unique Passwords: Avoid reusing passwords across multiple accounts. Each online platform or service should have its distinct password. Consider using a password manager to keep track of your various passwords securely.

4. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Whenever possible, enable two-factor authentication for your accounts. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second verification step, such as a code sent to your mobile device.

5. Regularly Update Passwords: Change your passwords periodically. This practice reduces the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts, even if a breach occurs.

Also Read Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm's largest shareholder: How the CEO wants to make the fintech firm more profitable

Published on: Oct 14, 2023, 5:30 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
