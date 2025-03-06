Lenovo pledges increased support to India's AI development at Lenovo Tech World India 2025

Lenovo has reinforced its commitment to India’s role in global AI development, announcing plans to expand AI-driven manufacturing, research and development (R&D), and enterprise solutions at Tech World India 2025.After 20 years in the countr, Lenovo has aimed to position India as a key hub for AI innovation and production, supporting both domestic and global markets. "We want to use India as a hub for AI", said Matthew Zielinski, President, International Markets, Lenovo.

Related Articles

Expanding AI Manufacturing and Infrastructure

As part of its AI-focused expansion, Lenovo India reported the production and export of 12 million units between January and December 2024. Lenovo also announced plans to begin AI server manufacturing in India this fiscal year, enhancing the country’s role in enterprise AI deployment and cloud computing.

Additionally, Lenovo introduced its first AI-ready personal computer under India’s Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 policy, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in the global electronics manufacturing sector.

Strengthening India’s AI Workforce and Business Growth

With over 14,000 employees in India, Lenovo continues to invest in local talent and inclusive AI development. More than 30% of its technical workforce in the country consists of women, contributing to R&D across Motorola, the Shared Support Centre, and the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) Innovation Labs.

The company is also leveraging AI-powered logistics to enhance customer service, enabling four-hour deliveries across eight Indian markets. These initiatives underscore Lenovo’s focus on using AI to drive efficiency and improve the customer experience.

AI Innovations Showcased at Tech World India 2025

Under the theme ‘Smarter AI for All,’ Tech World India 2025 showcased Lenovo’s AI-powered solutions aimed at accelerating India’s digital transformation. The event featured cutting-edge AI applications in intelligent devices, transparent displays, and gaming technology, alongside discussions on responsible AI development and sustainability.

The event also showcased the Lenovo AI Now platform, which enhances computing experiences. Industry experts also discussed AI’s role in advancing education, sustainability, and fostering engineering talent in India.

Lenovo’s Vision for India’s AI Future

Shailendra Katyal, Managing Director of Lenovo India, emphasised the company’s dedication to AI-driven innovation, citing a 71% year-on-year revenue increase in the first three quarters of the 2024-25 financial year. He highlighted Lenovo’s efforts to strengthen India’s AI ecosystem, stating, "As Lenovo marks 20 years in India, we remain committed to delivering AI-powered solutions that drive meaningful change and support India’s leadership in AI development."