Lenovo shows a laptop that is powered by solar energy at MWC 2025

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona, Lenovo introduced a range of innovative technologies, including the Yoga Solar PC Concept, a laptop that harnesses solar energy to extend battery life.

The Yoga Solar PC Concept is an early proof-of-concept device featuring a high-efficiency solar panel integrated into the laptop’s lid. This panel employs ‘Back Contact Cell’ technology, which relocates mounting brackets and gridlines to the back of the solar cells, allowing for more active light absorption. As a result, the device achieves an industry-leading solar conversion rate of over 24%.

According to Lenovo, under direct sunlight, the panel can absorb and convert enough solar energy in just 20 minutes to power up to one hour of video playback. Even in low-light conditions, the system is designed to generate power, helping sustain battery charge when idle. The company’s Dynamic Solar Tracking system monitors the panel’s voltage and current, automatically adjusting settings to optimise energy collection.

The Yoga Solar PC Concept is a lightweight device, measuring 15mm in thickness and weighing approximately 1.22kg (2.29 pounds). It features a 14-inch OLED display and is powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processor, paired with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

No Production Plans Announced

Lenovo has not confirmed plans to bring the Yoga Solar PC Concept to market. However, the company has a track record of refining concept devices into consumer-ready products. For instance, its ThinkBook Plus Gen 6, which debuted as a concept at MWC 2023 with an expandable and rollable display, is set to launch in June 2025.

Additionally, Lenovo introduced an external solar power kit concept designed for existing Yoga laptop users. This standalone device consists of foldable solar panels that can be attached to a backpack or propped up using a kickstand. It connects via USB-C to charge devices directly or store energy in an included power bank. Like the Yoga Solar PC, the solar power kit remains a concept with no official production plans announced.

Innovation and Environmental Awareness

Lenovo’s vision for the Yoga Solar PC Concept aligns with its broader goal of integrating renewable energy into computing. The company aims to bridge the gap between functionality and environmental sustainability, offering an alternative energy source for users who work in various indoor and outdoor settings. While the technology is still in development, it represents a significant step towards reducing reliance on traditional power sources.