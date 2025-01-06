LG showcases world's first true wireless OLED TV at CES 2025

LG Electronics has unveiled its 2025 OLED evo lineup, showcasing a range of advanced TV offerings. This includes the LG OLED evo G5 and the world’s first true wireless OLED model called the OLED evo M5.

World's First True Wireless OLED TV

LG is calling its M5 series as the world’s first true wireless OLED TV, as it is capable of transferring audio and video wirelessly at up to 144Hz without latency or quality loss. This makes it a gamer's paradise, thanks to its 4K resolution, 165Hz variable refresh rate, including Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. The wireless connectivity means gamers can keep their TV and gaming PCs farther apart and still enjoy lag-free gaming. This is all thanks to an external connection box that LG calls the wireless Zero Connect box.

Related Articles

Big Improvements to the Lineup

The new OLED evo model are powered by LG’s latest α (Alpha) 11 AI processor Gen2, which the company claims delivers "unparalleled OLED picture quality." LG has also announced improvements to its Brightness Booster Ultimate technology, claiming that it can now achieve brightness levels three times higher than conventional OLED models.

The 2025 lineup also adds a new feature called Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Compensation. Its motive is to preserve the filmmaker's intent despite the viewing platform, and to do so the TV adjusts picture settings based on the ambient lighting conditions.

The Alpha AI processor also brings with it AI enhancements to the lineup. AI Sound Pro enhances the audio with virtual 11.1.2 surround sound, there's also an AI Remote feature, which greets users by name and offers tailored recommendations. LG has added an AI Voice ID feature that can recognise voices of the user operating the TV and switch profiles. The aim is to deliver personalised content suggestions to each user. AI Search uses a Large Language Model (LLM) to understand conversational context, while LG is also using Microsoft Copilot to organise information.