LG Smart Monitor 32SR50F review: A smart TV built into a computer monitor

Look, I'll be upfront. After checking out the Samsung Smart Monitor M8 in the past, a sleek chameleon that morphed between a TV and PC monitor, my expectations for these hybrid devices have been, shall we say, adjusted. So, when the LG Smart Monitor 32SR50F landed on my desk, its more modest aspirations were almost a relief.

This LG isn't here to wow you with bells and whistles. It's a 31.5-inch display content with a simple mission: be your screen for everything. And at a street price hovering around Rs 19,000, does it deliver enough to justify its existence?

A Tale of Two Screens

Let's address the elephant in the room – the 1080p resolution. On a screen this size, it's noticeable. Text loses its crispness, icons feel a tad fuzzy, and editing documents becomes a less-than-ideal experience. The 250 nits brightness is adequate for indoor use, but don't expect to be blown away. The reflective finish doesn't help matters, either.

As a PC monitor, it's serviceable, offering the bare essentials. Don't expect high refresh rates or fancy connectivity options like DisplayPort, Ethernet or USB-C – you get a standard 60Hz refresh rate and two HDMI ports (one with eARC) along with a couple of USB-A ports.

Where the LG Smart Monitor attempts to break free from its monitor shackles is with its built-in webOS smarts. This is the same platform powering LG's TVs, and it brings along a suite of entertainment and productivity features. Think Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify – they're all here. You even get LG's Home Office software for accessing Gmail, Google Calendar, and Microsoft 365 directly on the monitor, sans PC.

But while the webOS experience is smooth and familiar, the display's limitations hold it back. Colours lack the vibrancy and blacks the inky depth I crave from a dedicated TV. The built-in speakers, while serviceable, produce a sound that's more hollow than heartwarming.

Design and Ergonomics

The 32-inch panel feels right at home on a standard desk and many colleagues around the office have been eyeing the monitor as it looks very pretty amid a sea of dull smaller black monitors. However, I have my doubts about the longevity of that pristine white finish – only time will tell if it succumbs to yellowing.

LG does include a remote for those TV-watching moments, and a tiny joystick under the display offers clunky control when the remote inevitably goes missing. Ergonomics are minimal – you get tilt adjustment and VESA mount compatibility, but swivel and height adjustment are sadly absent.

The Verdict

The LG Smart Monitor 32SR50F is a study in compromise. It's a decent display for casual users with limited space, offering a taste of both the TV and monitor worlds without excelling at either.

If you're looking for a budget-friendly solution for a dorm room or a secondary screen for casual entertainment, the LG Smart Monitor might just fit the bill. However, if image quality, performance, and ergonomics are priorities, you'll likely find yourself wanting more.

Disclosure: Big thanks to LG for sending over the Smart Monitor 32SR50F for me to test. As always, my opinions are my own, and they're seeing this review for the first time alongside you.