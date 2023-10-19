Licensing norms for laptop imports tweaked; new online authorisation system introduced

India has revised its decision to impose an import ban on laptops and tablets. The government is now introducing a new authorisation system for the import of laptops, tablets, and personal computers. To come into effect from November 1, this new authorisation system will require companies to register the quantity and value of the imports. The government will not reject these import requests; however, they will monitor this data. The government’s decision to maintain restriction-free imports of laptops and tablets is until September 2024.

According to the amendment in the policy issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the effect of the notification is that the import of IT hardware manufactured in SEZ into DTA shall be exempt from an import authorisation. Imports by private entities on behalf of central and state government entities for defence and security purposes shall be exempt from an import authorisation.

The announcement is being looked upon as a vital support to the industry amidst its progressive dialogues with the government to shape import norms. These discussions aim to strike a harmonious balance between escalating domestic production, safeguarding consumer interests, and ensuring seamless integration with global supply chains.

The transition towards the Import Management System, scheduled to initiate on November 1, 2023, is now being meticulously worked upon in collaboration with DGFT to ensure a streamlined adaptation from the current processes.

"This decision manifests a judicious understanding of the dynamic global and domestic landscapes. It not only addresses immediate industry concerns but also lays a solid foundation for a structured dialogue towards fostering a robust domestic IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem,” says Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, ICEA.

This proactive approach by the government, coupled with the industry’s commitment, augments the momentum towards achieving the ambitious targets of $300 billion in production for the electronics manufacturing sector by FY26. The recently introduced Production Linked Incentive (PLI 2.0) Scheme for IT Hardware, with an outlay of about Rs 22,890 crore over six years, has witnessed the leading laptop manufacturers—HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus, and Aver—applying for the scheme.

Earlier, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar told Business Today that the government has to move and transition from an import-dependent supply chain to a trusted supply chain. The second part of our goal is that this trusted supply chain has a larger presence than the domestic supply chain.

