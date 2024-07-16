LinkedIn brings new video feature to India after company sees 20% growth, highest globally

LinkedIn is launching a new video experience in India to enhance knowledge sharing for its growing professional community. The world’s largest professional network aims to make content more immersive and meaningful for its users.

LinkedIn's Indian user base has now surpassed 130 million, marking a 20 per cent year-over-year growth in membership and engagement. This surge is the highest globally for the platform. With 60% of India's 350 million internet users consuming video content, LinkedIn is responding to this trend with its new interactive, swipe-based video feature. This will help users explore a wide range of knowledge content in a rich and authentic way.

Ajay Dutta, Head of Product Management at LinkedIn India, highlighted the platform's significant growth in video content. "Video is one of the fastest growing formats for us with uploads growing 60% year-on-year in India," he said. "Members are increasingly using LinkedIn to stay updated on job trends, build networks, and gain knowledge."

LinkedIn’s new video experience will cover a variety of topics, from career development and hiring trends to workplace culture and professional humour. This diverse content is designed to help professionals stay ahead in their careers.

Dutta added, “Every minute on LinkedIn, nearly 6 people are hired, over 9,000 connections form, and more than 100 hours of learning content is consumed. Our new video experience aims to make knowledge sharing more immersive and meaningful, enabling members to benefit from the collective wisdom and shared experiences of their networks.”