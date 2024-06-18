LinkedIn expert reveals the smartest thing to say to crack any job interview

LinkedIn expert has revealed that only effective communication during the interviews can help you crack it. In a conversation with CNBC Make It, LinkedIn career expert Andrew McCaskill talked about the things that interviewers are looking for in a candidate. He explained that while different job profiles need different skill sets but to land that position, you need to prove yourself in the interview first. He stated, “Interviews are a performance art, and to perform well, you have to rehearse. The best interviewers are the people who have rehearsed their talking points with a mentor, a friend or even an old co-worker because that helps you feel confident and comfortable.”

Related Articles

He even gave a statement that you can make after you are done with the interview that will make you sound smart in front of the interviewer. The statement reads, “I want to underscore how much I want this job. I think my skills and experiences are perfect for it, and that I could have a strong, positive impact on the team. Here’s why...”

According to McCaskill, hiring managers are mostly looking for two important qualities in a candidate: enthusiasm and confidence. He noted that if you seem neutral or apathetic towards the job, chances are you won’t get the position. Hence, you need to show that you are the best fit for that particular role and you are excited for the opportunity.

Similarly, you need to articulate your strengths and the value you will be adding to the company properly so that you go with confidence. McCaskill added, “Think about it as your closing pitch. You don’t want to leave the interviewer guessing about your interest in the role, or if you have what it takes to succeed there.”

Additionally, LinkedIn study has revealed that 80 per cent employers are trying to ensure an ambience of learning and skill development within the company. It added that 9 in 10 workers said that they are finding it hard to prioritise learning due to work and family commitments. Top barriers marked by the respondents are family responsibilities or other personal commitments (34 per cent), busy work schedules (29 per cent) and feeling overwhelmed by the amount of learning resources available (26 per cent).