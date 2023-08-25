Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami and MLS: A fresh start and family affair

In a move that has sent shockwaves (the good kind) through Major League Soccer (MLS) and the sporting landscape in the United States, Lionel Messi's presence on and off the field continues to reverberate. Not only has the legendary footballer made an indelible mark on American soccer, but his decision to join Inter Miami has also proven to be a pivotal turning point for him and his family.

In an exclusive interview with Apple TV+ just ahead of the Leagues Cup final, Messi delved into his motivations for signing with David Beckham's club and the profound impact it has had on his personal life. Speaking candidly with sportscaster Tony Cherchi, Messi revealed that the choice to move to the US was rooted in a deeply personal and familial context, a stark departure from his high-profile stint in France's Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain.

The football icon recounted the challenges his family faced during his two-year tenure in Paris, describing it as a trying period that took a toll on their overall well-being. "It was a family decision," Messi emphasised in the interview, as conveyed by Apple TV+'s translation. "We had been through two difficult years. The truth is that we had not been well. It was very difficult for the whole family."

However, Messi's decision to embrace the MLS and relocate to the US ushered in a transformative change for his family. He likened the experience to a return to the warmth and comfort reminiscent of his time in Barcelona, where everyday life was punctuated by moments of joy. "It was about the kids, having the family doing well," he shared.

As time passed, the Messi family's sentiment about their new environment solidified. Messi underlined the collective agreement that Miami was the ideal place for their fresh start. The football superstar reportedly turned down more lucrative offers, including an eye-popping bid from a Saudi Arabian club valued at $1.6 billion, in favour of aligning with Inter Miami. This decision was emblematic of Messi's dedication to shaping a new narrative for himself and the MLS, which has historically grappled with perceptions of being a "retirement league."

Notably, while Messi's move to the US will undoubtedly secure him substantial earnings, his interview revealed a deeper motivation. He disclosed that his passion for the sport was reignited in the MLS, rekindling the sheer enjoyment he had lost sight of during his time in Paris.”I like to play... be with a ball on the pitch, compete, practice. I don't know how much more I'm going to play but I'll try to take advantage of it as long as I can, until I'm fine and then I'll see. There is time to analyse, think and choose. Today the most important thing is to enjoy what remains, whatever it is, little or much, enjoy it to the fullest as I am doing at this moment,” he said.

Drawing parallels between his experience with Inter Miami and his tenure with the Argentine National Football Team, Messi emphasised the profound impact of a positive environment on his performance and morale. "My escapes to the national team when I was called up, those were my happiest moments because I enjoyed the place I was in, my teammates," he reminisced. "I wanted to come here and find the same thing, and thank God, I found it."

This revelation comes on the heels of Messi's triumphant 2022 when he led the Argentine National Football Team to their third World Cup victory. As his journey with Inter Miami unfolds, it's becoming increasingly evident that his decision to embrace the MLS wasn't solely about enriching his legacy on the field, but also about reclaiming the joy and fulfilment that define his love for the beautiful game.

