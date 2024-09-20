Looking for the best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max deal? Here are five countries with the lowest prices

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is finally here, and while Apple surprised many by slightly reducing its price in India compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, let's be real, it's still a hefty investment. But fear not, globe-trotting tech enthusiasts! We've scoured the digital shelves of Apple stores around the world to find the cheapest places to snag this coveted device.

India Prices:

Before we jet off on our virtual shopping spree, let's recap the iPhone 16 Pro Max prices in India:

256GB: Rs. 1,44,900

512GB: Rs. 1,64,900

1TB: Rs. 1,84,900

Now, let's see how those prices stack up against other countries. Keep in mind that we're comparing Apple's listed prices and haven't factored in taxes or other regional charges. Exchange rates are based on current values.

Five countries where the iPhone 16 Pro Max is cheaper:

1. United States: The land of the free (and cheaper iPhones!) takes the top spot. The base 256GB model is priced at $1,199, which translates to approximately Rs. 1,00,600. That's a whopping Rs. 43,400 cheaper than in India!

2. Canada: Our neighbours to the north offer the iPhone 16 Pro Max for CAD 1,749, roughly Rs. 1,08,200. That's a savings of about Rs. 36,600 compared to India.

3. Hong Kong: This vibrant hub boasts an iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) price of HKD 10,199, approximately Rs. 1,09,800. You'll save around Rs. 35,100 if you buy it here.

4. Japan: The land of the rising sun offers the iPhone 16 Pro Max for JPY 1,89,800, which converts to roughly Rs. 1,13,000. That's still Rs. 31,900 cheaper than in India.

5. Malaysia: This Southeast Asian gem has the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) priced at MYR 5,999, approximately Rs. 1,16,300. Not as dramatic a difference, but you'll still save around Rs. 28,600 compared to India.

So, if you're planning an international trip and have an iPhone-shaped hole in your pocket, consider these destinations to snag a sweet deal on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Your wallet will thank you!