'Looking forward to exciting work...': Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates Modi on his win in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Tech billionaire Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic re-election for a third term, stating that his companies Tesla and SpaceX are looking to invest in India soon.

"Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections," Musk announced on social media platform X.

Related Articles

Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2024

In April, Musk postponed his visit to India due to Tesla commitments but expressed eagerness to visit later in the year. Last year, he had met with PM Modi in the US and expressed interest in bringing Tesla and Starlink to the Indian market.

In response, PM Modi appreciated Musk's greetings and highlighted India's attractive business environment for all partners, emphasizing the nation's talented youth, stable policies, and democratic polity.

Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners. https://t.co/NJ6XembkyB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

The discussions between Musk and PM Modi indicate potential investments and collaborations between India and Musk's companies in the near future.

