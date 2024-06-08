scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
'Looking forward to exciting work...': Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates Modi on his win in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Feedback

'Looking forward to exciting work...': Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulates Modi on his win in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In April, Musk postponed his visit to India due to Tesla commitments but expressed eagerness to visit later in the year. Last year, he had met with PM Modi in the US and expressed interest in bringing Tesla and Starlink to the Indian market.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City in June 2023. (Photo: Reuters) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk during their meeting in New York City in June 2023. (Photo: Reuters)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his historic re-election for a third term, stating that his companies Tesla and SpaceX are looking to invest in India soon. 

"Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world's largest democratic elections," Musk announced on social media platform X.

Related Articles

In April, Musk postponed his visit to India due to Tesla commitments but expressed eagerness to visit later in the year. Last year, he had met with PM Modi in the US and expressed interest in bringing Tesla and Starlink to the Indian market.

In response, PM Modi appreciated Musk's greetings and highlighted India's attractive business environment for all partners, emphasizing the nation's talented youth, stable policies, and democratic polity.

The discussions between Musk and PM Modi indicate potential investments and collaborations between India and Musk's companies in the near future.
 

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 08, 2024, 1:27 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement