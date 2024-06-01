scorecardresearch
Elon Musk slams Donald Trump conviction, calls it 'politically motivated and threat to public faith in justice'

Musk, a known supporter of Trump, believes the conviction was driven by political agendas rather than a genuine pursuit of justice.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly criticised the recent criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump, calling it a "politically motivated" attack on the American legal system.

Taking to his social media platform X, Musk expressed his concerns, stating, "Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system." He argued that if a former president could be convicted "over such a trivial matter," then anyone could face similar politically motivated charges.

Musk, a known supporter of Trump, believes the conviction was driven by political agendas rather than a genuine pursuit of justice. This sentiment echoes the reactions of many Trump supporters who view the charges related to hush money payments as a minor offence blown out of proportion.

Despite the conviction, Trump, currently campaigning for re-election in 2024, remains eligible to both run for and be elected President. Trump himself has dismissed the verdict, asserting that the true judgment will be delivered by the American people in the upcoming presidential election.

Published on: Jun 01, 2024, 3:06 PM IST
