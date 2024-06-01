Elon Musk slams Donald Trump conviction, calls it 'politically motivated and threat to public faith in justice'

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly criticised the recent criminal conviction of former President Donald Trump, calling it a "politically motivated" attack on the American legal system.

Taking to his social media platform X, Musk expressed his concerns, stating, "Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system." He argued that if a former president could be convicted "over such a trivial matter," then anyone could face similar politically motivated charges.

Musk, a known supporter of Trump, believes the conviction was driven by political agendas rather than a genuine pursuit of justice. This sentiment echoes the reactions of many Trump supporters who view the charges related to hush money payments as a minor offence blown out of proportion.

Despite the conviction, Trump, currently campaigning for re-election in 2024, remains eligible to both run for and be elected President. Trump himself has dismissed the verdict, asserting that the true judgment will be delivered by the American people in the upcoming presidential election.

Indeed, great damage was done today to the public’s faith in the American legal system.



If a former President can be criminally convicted over such a trivial matter – motivated by politics, rather than justice – then anyone is at risk of a similar fate. https://t.co/zrHCyIZazh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2024