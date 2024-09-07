'Lot of valuable learning': NASA, Boeing welcome Starliner spacecraft to Earth without Sunita Williams

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft has safely returned to Earth after a three-month flight test to the International Space Station (ISS). The uncrewed capsule landed at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico at 10:01 PM MDT on September 6, concluding a mission that faced significant challenges.

"I am extremely proud of the work our collective team put into this entire flight test, and we are pleased to see Starliner’s safe return,” said Ken Bowersox, associate administrator, Space Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters. “Even though it was necessary to return the spacecraft uncrewed, NASA and Boeing learned an incredible amount about Starliner in the most extreme environment possible. NASA looks forward to our continued work with the Boeing team to proceed toward certification of Starliner for crew rotation missions to the space station.”

Crewed Mission Cut Short Due to Technical Issues

The Starliner mission, launched on June 5, marked the first time astronauts had flown aboard the spacecraft. However, as Starliner approached the ISS on June 6, helium leaks and problems with the spacecraft's reaction control thrusters emerged.

Following extensive testing and analysis, NASA prioritised astronaut safety and decided to return Starliner to Earth without its crew. Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were onboard for the flight test, will remain on the ISS and return in February 2025 as part of the SpaceX Crew-9 mission.

Valuable Lessons Learned

Despite the challenges, NASA officials highlighted the valuable lessons learned during the mission.

“We are excited to have Starliner home safely. This was an important test flight for NASA in setting us up for future missions on the Starliner system,” said Steve Stich, manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. “There was a lot of valuable learning that will enable our long-term success. I want to commend the entire team for their hard work and dedication over the past three months.”

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft sits at its desert landing spot in New Mexico after successful landing. (Image: Boeing)

Future of Starliner and Commercial Crew Program

The Starliner spacecraft will be transported to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida for inspection and processing. NASA's Commercial Crew Program requires a crewed test flight before certifying a spacecraft for regular missions to and from the ISS. The agency will thoroughly review the data from this mission to determine the next steps for Starliner.

The Commercial Crew Program aims to develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to low Earth orbit, enabling expanded research opportunities on the ISS and supporting NASA's goals for future lunar and Martian exploration.