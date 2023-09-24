‘Made in India’ mobile-only internet browser Veera eyes 1 billion smartphone users

Built on the two key pillars of speed and safety, Veera -- a ‘Made in India’ mobile-only internet browser – has made its debut while eyeing the huge market of over 1 billion smartphone users of India. Veera claims to be India's first mobile-focused browser that brings everything that a desktop browser offers, and goes beyond as well while being fully optimised for a mobile experience.

More importantly, it is backed by marquee investors and entrepreneurs.

Veera is being envisioned as a challenger browser for India by Arjun Ghose (previously an investor with VC firm Falcon Edge/Alpha Wave and McKinsey), Rahul Pagdipati (Chairman of the Board of Zebpay & Board Member at Brave browser), Aditya Julka (serial entrepreneur, Founder of Paddle8, entrepreneur-in-residence at Harvard Business School) and Kanu Gupta (founding leadership of Goldman Sachs in India & a serial investor).

“Our mission was to craft a faster, safer, and private browsing sanctuary for Indian internet users,” says Ghose.

“We embarked on this journey to build an internet experience that resonates with India's uniqueness. With the average user spending approximately 7.3 hours per day online, Veera's impact as the window to the internet for a billion Indians is undeniably significant,” added Ghose.

Further, it is funded by a slew of reputed blue chip investors including Ayon Capital, COG Network, 6th Man Ventures, Folius Ventures and iSeed Ventures, as well as marquee angels such as Aalap Mahadevia (Briarwood Capital), Kabir Narang (B-Capital), Nikhil Mohta (Carlyle, ICICI Ventures), Kevin Hu (Brevam Howard), Saneel Srini (Moralis Capital), Ashwin Ramachandran, Viram Shah (Vested), and Devaiah Pagidipati (Freedom Health, Physician Partners, Anion Health).

Setting new benchmarks, Veera boasts blazing fast speeds, clocking in 40.8 runs/minute on Speedometer – a feat that places it at the peak of browser peers. Veera also includes an integrated live tracker, showcasing the real-time count of thwarted ads and trackers, alongside a tangible representation of data saved.

Incidentally, while blocking trackers is a feature a few select browsers already provide globally, Veera goes a step further by blocking third-party trackers, ads, autoplay videos and more, by default.

As a policy, Veera does not share user identity with third parties, and blocks all known third-party ad server, allowing them to explore the internet without any concerns regarding privacy. Currently accessible exclusively on Android devices, the browser will soon be available on iOS and Windows as well.

