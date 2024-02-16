Mahindra and Volkswagen sign supply agreement for EV components; details here

Volkswagen Group and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) have signed a supply agreement, focusing on the future of electric mobility in India. This collaboration will see Mahindra's INGLO electric platform being equipped with Volkswagen's MEB electric components and unified cells.

The companies claim that this move will mark a substantial step towards their shared vision for e-mobility. The agreement, which is a continuation of their initial partnership announced in 2022, spans several years and involves a total volume of approximately 50 GWh over its lifetime.

With this partnership, Mahindra becomes the first external automaker to utilize Volkswagen's unified cell concept, which is an important part of its battery strategy. This collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the e-mobility landscape in India, a market that saw over five million new vehicles in 2023, making it one of the largest automotive markets globally. Mahindra aims to introduce five all-electric SUVs starting December 2024.

Volkswagen's MEB platform and its parts are used by Volkswagen's own brands like Volkswagen, Audi, Skoda, and SEAT/CUPRA, as well as by other companies including Ford and Mahindra. Volkswagen Group Technology and its 'Platform Business' unit, working together with Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., lead the partnership with Mahindra.