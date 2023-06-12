Mahindra Last Mile Mobility becomes India’s largest electric three-wheeler maker in FY23

Mumbai-based automotive manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M) Last Mile Mobility (LMM) division that makes an acclaimed mix of electric, petrol, CNG and diesel last-mile mobility three- and four-wheeler passenger and cargo vehicles, including the Mahindra Jeeto four-wheeler, Alfa three-wheelers, and the electric-only Zor Grand and Treo range, is now India’s largest electric three-wheeler maker.

In FY23, LMM sold 36,816 EVs and had a market share of 14.6 per cent—a marked improvement over the FY22 sales figure of 17,522 and 7.6 per cent market share.

“In FY23, we continued our market leadership in electric three-wheelers with the highest market share. In June, we have also reached the milestone of 100,000 EV sales reflecting our deep experience and leadership in this space,” said Suman Mishra, CEO of LMM.

LMM has 1,150 touch points across India with more than 10, 000 charging stations across touch points. “We continue to work to provide innovative, sustainable, and affordable last-mile mobility solutions, which help enhance the lives of our valued customers, while contributing to the country’s carbon emission goals,” Mishra said.

In FY23, LMM added a new three-wheeler EV, the Zor Grand, and this contributed to an order book of more than 23,000 within a year of its launch, the company said. Apart from the Zor Grand, LMM’s electric portfolio consists of the Treo range of vehicles, and the Alfas—Mini and Cargo. “LMM has sold 100,000 three-wheeler EVs till now, thereby, strengthening its No.1 three-wheeler EV manufacturer position,” the company said. The Li-ion powered Mahindra Treo continues to be the leading electric auto, while its cargo version, the Treo Zor and Zor Grand, lead their segment with a 32 per cent share.