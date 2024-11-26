Mahindra launches new XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs with new logo, features; check price, other details

Mahindra has officially launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e, two highly anticipated electric vehicles under its new XUV and BE sub-brands. Both models aim to shake up the EV market with innovative features, bold designs, and competitive powertrains that rival premium offerings like the Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1. The Mahindra's BE 6e electric SUV comes with an introductory price of Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and the XEV 9e has an introductory price of Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XEV 9e features a front design with an upright bonnet and Mahindra’s illuminated Infinity logo. It has connected LED DRLs flowing into vertically stacked projector headlights, a blanked-off grille, and a black lower bumper with LED fog lamps and an air inlet. The side profile includes a sloping roofline, flush door handles, and black cladding along the wheel arches. Body-coloured ORVMs and dual-tone aerodynamic alloy wheels complete the look. The rear styling includes a connected inverted U-shaped LED tail light and an illuminated Infinity logo on the tailgate, with a chrome-accented black bumper.

The Mahindra BE 6e comes with a more angular bonnet with sharp creases and an illuminated BE logo. It has horizontally stacked projector headlights paired with unique C-shaped LED DRLs. The black lower bumper includes LED fog lamps and a silver skid plate. The side profile features more pronounced wheel arches with black cladding, flush door handles on the front doors, and integrated rear handles on the C-pillar. Black accents are applied to the ORVMs and pillars. The rear styling includes tail lights mirroring the C-shaped DRLs but lacking a connecting light bar, with an illuminated BE logo and an aggressively styled black bumper.

Both EVs share a minimalist cabin design, offering premium touches and futuristic layouts. The steering wheel features a 2-spoke design with illuminated logos—Infinity for XEV 9e and BE for BE 6e. The dashboard has a layered look with integrated screens. The XEV 9e features three screens—driver display, touchscreen, and passenger display, while the BE 6e comes with dual screens. The centre console includes dials for driving modes, a gear shifter, dual cupholders, and two wireless phone chargers, connecting seamlessly to the front centre armrest.

The XEV 9e and BE 6e share several design cues but stand apart with unique detailing and features. The XEV 9e leans towards an SUV-coupe aesthetic, while the BE 6e has a sportier, angular design. The interior differences, such as the number of screens, reflect their distinct positioning in the EV lineup.