13-year-old girl spends Rs 52 lakh on mobile games leaving only Rs 5 in mother's bank account

A 13-year-old girl in China spent 449,500 yuan (approximately Rs 52,19,809) of her family’s savings on online mobile games. She splurged this money over the course of 4 months. After she was done the savings account was left with 0.5 yuan (approximately Rs 5). The teenager even confessed where she spent all the money.

As per a report by South China Morning Post, the incident came to light when the school teacher of the 13-year-old informed her mother that she has been spending a lot of time on her phone. She warned her parents that maybe she is addicted to pay-to-play games. The mother then looked into the account that her daughter had been using and was left speechless by what she found out.

The mother, named Wang, found that the account was left with just 0.5 yuan (approximately Rs 5). She took it to social media to show the page of her bank statement in a viral video. These bank statements revealed that the majority of the money was spent on mobile games.

On being confronted by her father, the 13-year-old girl revealed that she had spent 120,000 yuan (approximately Rs 13,93,000) on purchasing games; 210,000 yuan (approximately Rs 24,39,000) on in-game purchases and 100,000 yuan(approximately Rs 11,61,000) on buying games for at least 10 of her classmates.

The girl found her mother’s debit card lying around and decided to connect it to her smartphone. She was given the card’s password so that it can be used in her parents’ absence. To hide these game transactions from her parents, she deleted all the transaction history from her smartphone. She admits that she bought games for her classmates despite her reluctance and fear.

As per a report by Insider, the teenager admits that she bought games for her classmates despite her reluctance and fear. She said, “If I didn’t send it to them, they would bother me all day. If I told the teacher, I was afraid that the teacher would tell my parents and that my parents would be angry.”

Notably, back in 2021, China attempted to curb children’s online gaming addiction by restricting their game time to three hours a week. A study by McGill University held in 2022 revealed that China has the highest number of smartphone addicts.

