Business Today
‘This call is from Delhi Police’: Scammers tricking people to steal Aadhaar, ATM, PAN details

Feedback

Many users on Twitter claimed to have got scam calls where the caller identified himself as a Delhi Police cop

These scams are capable of tricking senior citizens or people who are not very aware of such nefarious scams. These scams are capable of tricking senior citizens or people who are not very aware of such nefarious scams.

New scams are surfacing on the internet every single day like WhatsApp's 'international calls' scam or ‘Look who just died’ scam on Facebook. The latest scam is targeting Delhiities by tricking them into thinking that they are Delhi Police officials and giving them their personal details.

A Twitter user reported that she recently got an automated call from +91 96681 9555 which said “This call is from Delhi Police”. It further asked her to stay on the line as a few of her documents needed to be picked up. The call then connects to an English-speaking man identifying himself as Rahul Singh, sub-inspector at Kirti Nagar police station in New Delhi. He then asked her if she had recently misplaced her Aadhaar card or PAN card or ATM card to which, the user says 'no'. The scammer, claiming to be a cop, then asks her to confirm the last 4-digits of her card as they have found a card with her name on it.

The user then told the scammer that she will physically visit the said police station and sort it all out. She claims that the caller seemed very convincing. He was someone who is capable of tricking senior citizens or people who are not very aware of such nefarious scams.

Several other users also chimed in the conversation, revealing that they or someone they know have also come across such scam calls where the caller portrays as a Delhi Police official.

One user tweeted, “My dad received a similar call a few days back, the lad asked his name then the follow-up question was, what was his mobile number, that's when he grew suspicious and asked what police station was he calling from which led to him disconnecting the call.”

Another tweeted, “Received similar call from Delhi with verified True caller Profile. Complained to True Caller on Twitter and one of the VP reached out and removed the verification badge from the thug's profile.”

A user also reported, “Have received two similar calls from similar numbers in the past 2 days - one claiming to be Delhi Police, one FedEx package which has been returned.”

Published on: Jun 05, 2023, 2:34 PM IST
