‘This call is from Delhi Police’: Scammers tricking people to steal Aadhaar, ATM, PAN details

New scams are surfacing on the internet every single day like WhatsApp's 'international calls' scam or ‘Look who just died’ scam on Facebook. The latest scam is targeting Delhiities by tricking them into thinking that they are Delhi Police officials and giving them their personal details.

A Twitter user reported that she recently got an automated call from +91 96681 9555 which said “This call is from Delhi Police”. It further asked her to stay on the line as a few of her documents needed to be picked up. The call then connects to an English-speaking man identifying himself as Rahul Singh, sub-inspector at Kirti Nagar police station in New Delhi. He then asked her if she had recently misplaced her Aadhaar card or PAN card or ATM card to which, the user says 'no'. The scammer, claiming to be a cop, then asks her to confirm the last 4-digits of her card as they have found a card with her name on it.

The user then told the scammer that she will physically visit the said police station and sort it all out. She claims that the caller seemed very convincing. He was someone who is capable of tricking senior citizens or people who are not very aware of such nefarious scams.

Several other users also chimed in the conversation, revealing that they or someone they know have also come across such scam calls where the caller portrays as a Delhi Police official.

One user tweeted, “My dad received a similar call a few days back, the lad asked his name then the follow-up question was, what was his mobile number, that's when he grew suspicious and asked what police station was he calling from which led to him disconnecting the call.”

Another tweeted, “Received similar call from Delhi with verified True caller Profile. Complained to True Caller on Twitter and one of the VP reached out and removed the verification badge from the thug's profile.”

A user also reported, “Have received two similar calls from similar numbers in the past 2 days - one claiming to be Delhi Police, one FedEx package which has been returned.”

New scam alert. Got a call from +91969069387 a 9 digit number.



The recorded line said “calling from Delhi Police Station - you’ve an urgent document to be collected from there” @DelhiPolice @KolkataPolice @Cybercellindia @Cyberdost — Rajib (@BingSarcastick) June 5, 2023

beware of new scam going on in the market. today i got an automated call, saying i have some important document to collect from delhi police station. then they connected call to someone who claimed to be SI of delhi police station and he said my atm has been found used June 2, 2023

Exhausted of scam calls. They have been constantly progressing. Earlier it was attempts to get a/c info etc. Then some customs excuse. Now claiming to be Delhi Police. Will this ever end? That was the no today +917982789702. @TRAI fyi. — Priya Singh (@greenchough) June 1, 2023

@MumbaiPolice

I got one call from following number +91 96952 6445

They were saying calling from Delhi police one document your urgent and press 1

Then somebody told me that I ve been charged for money laundering case.

Just reporting it cause it may be some scam. — vipin khandelwal (@vipinkh30171778) May 30, 2023

Ok,I just got a call from a random number saying it’s from Delhi police station and I have an uncollected missing document, also that my number has been given to CBCID in a money laundering case.This is the number +91 96131 1057 What’s this new scam all about ? @chennaipolice_ — Soundarya Bala Nandakumar (@Itsmesoundarya) May 30, 2023

New scam alert. Got a call from +91 968063570, yes a 9 digit number.



The recorded line said “calling from Delhi Police Station - you’ve an urgent document to be collected from there” @DelhiPolice @MumbaiPolice @Cybercellindia @Cyberdost May 29, 2023

