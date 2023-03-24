Man refuses to work on a holiday for the first time in 5 years, Twitter reacts

Recently a man named Raghu took to Twitter to share his experience with his senior. Raghu, who works as a writer and translator was asked to work on a holiday because the client needed it urgently. However, he stood up to his senior and refused to do so. He assured him that he can work on it 'in the first half tomorrow. But definitely not today.'

After the incident, Raghu tweeted, “It took me 5 years to say. No to work on a holiday. Don’t be like me. Stand up earlier. Happy Ugadi.” Additionally, he also shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation with his senior.

His tweet gained traction quickly and was lauded for his actions by many. One of the users replied to the tweet saying, “Develop a skill to read from notifications. Can get away with not replying and getting away with excuse that your phone was not with you.” However, Raghu responded to it saying, “I know how to do that, I wanted to confront and convey my decision rather than escape.”

So when moving to my current job I decided to have a separate phone for work. Best decision ever. I find it much easier to disconnect from work on holidays. — Paras Bhatia (@parasbhatia05) March 22, 2023

Many Twitter users shared their experiences and how they dealt with such situations. One user wrote, “So when moving to my current job I decided to have a separate phone for work. Best decision ever. I find it much easier to disconnect from work on holidays.

Another tweet said, “*No* such a beautiful word”. Another tweeted, “Had a similar boss who would email at night 11 or 12 and be surprised that I’m looking at the email first thing in the morning. Finally, after I got burnt out at that job, I basically told them my phone doesn’t support email or teams lol”

One user tweeted, “Yup. Similar conditions. This is especially for those who do things like content and script writing. We are thought to be always on and off the bad script writers. There is no consideration.”

Working on a holiday has become quite normal these days, if not glorified but because of these reasons it has become necessary to call out this culture.

