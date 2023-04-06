'Many people have been severely assaulted': Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey react to murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee

Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App, a mobile payment service owned by Jack Dorsey's Block Inc., was stabbed to death in San Francisco on Tuesday. His father Rick Lee shared the tragic news via a Facebook post. In his post Rick Lee said, "I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning."

The 43-year-old man was stabbed early on Tuesday and later died from his injuries in the hospital. The department did not name the victim in its statement but said that the incident was being investigated and no arrests had been made. The murder evoked responses from industry leaders like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey.

Musk criticised the city's law enforcement claiming that many people he knew were assaulted in the past. He claimed that violent crime was rampant in San Francisco and even if the attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.

He said, "Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted. Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately. Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders

@BrookeJenkinsSF?"

Very sorry to hear that. Many people I know have been severely assaulted.



Violent crime in SF is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately.



Is the city taking stronger action to incarcerate repeat violent offenders @BrookeJenkinsSF? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2023

Lee was not only the founder of Cash App, but he was also the chief technology officer at the Jack Dorsey-led payment giant Square, which was later named Block. Jack Dorsey posted on his social media network Nostr saying, "It’s real. Getting calls. Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App. STL guy."

Also read: ‘We are short,’ declares Hindenburg on Block’s response over inflated Cash App user counts

Hindenburg connection

Cash App and Block were in headlines recently for being accused by short-seller Hinderburg. He had claimed that the company overstated its users while understating their customer acquisition costs.

Cash App allows users to transfer money through a mobile application and is marketed by Block as an alternative to traditional banking services.

Also read: Jack Dorsey’s fortunes plummet by $526 million after Hindenburg’s report on Block Inc