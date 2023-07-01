Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp feature for transferring chat history; check how to use it

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently unveiled an new feature for WhatsApp users that allows for transfer of chat history between devices operating on the same system. In a bid to enhance user experience, this development enables individuals to preserve their entire chat and media history without the need to exit the app. One of the key advantages of this new feature is its efficiency. It eliminates the need for the time-consuming process of backing up and restoring chat history. Moreover, users can now effortlessly transfer large media files and attachments that were previously too large to keep within the app.
Unlike relying on unofficial third-party applications, which often lack transparent privacy practices, and cloud services that may compromise privacy, this transfer process offers enhanced security measures. The authentication of the transfer is carried out through a QR code. Meta claims that the entire transfer process is fully encrypted, for privacy during the transmission.
To initiate the chat transfer process, users must ensure that both devices are physically present and connected to a Wi-Fi network with location services enabled. The first step involves accessing the Settings menu on the old phone, followed by selecting "Chats" and then "Chat transfer." Next, users need to scan the QR code displayed on the screen using their new phone to finalize the transfer.
With this latest update, WhatsApp users can now enjoy a more secure transfer of their valuable chat history across devices. Mark Zuckerberg's announcement marks a significant step toward enhancing the overall user experience within the popular messaging app.
Step by Step Guide to Transfer WhatsApp Chat History
Also read: WhatsApp introduces enhanced 32-person video calling experience with latest Windows beta
Also read: Telegram announces Stories feature to take on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today