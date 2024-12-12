Mark Zuckerberg's gold chain is on sale and bids have already crossed a whopping $40,000

A gold-plated chain once owned by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is drawing significant attention at auction, with bidding already exceeding a whopping $40,000. The chain, a 6.5mm Cuban necklace crafted in gold vermeil, is part of a unique fundraising effort by Zuckerberg to support Inflection Grants, a program designed to empower individuals pursuing creative, life-changing ideas.

The story behind the chain

The auction listing reveals a backstory that adds to the chain’s appeal. Zuckerberg donated the chain after learning about the Long Journey charity poker tournament, which supports Inflection Grants. According to the listing, the chain was worn by Zuckerberg during the early days of his “new style experiments.” The description highlights the chain as a “timeless piece” that can elevate any outfit, offering bidders a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to own a piece of his personal history.

A unique keepsake

In addition to the chain itself, the winning bidder will receive a personal video from Zuckerberg certifying the chain’s authenticity. The video will also serve as a congratulatory message, celebrating the continuation of what the listing calls “the legacy of this piece of jewellery.”

Proceeds for a quirky cause

The funds from the auction will go directly to Inflection Grants, a philanthropic initiative that awards $2,000 micro-grants to individuals pursuing “magically weird” projects or passions. These grants are aimed at sparking creativity and enabling ideas that may not typically receive traditional funding.