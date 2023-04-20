Marshall Middleton Bluetooth portable speaker launched in India: Price, specs and more

Marshall has introduced a new Bluetooth portable speaker in India called Middleton. The highlight of the speaker includes support for True Stereophonic technology, a type of multi-directional stereo sound that as claimed by the company, produces spatial and binaural sound covering the whole area. With Stack mode, speakers can be connected with multiple devices simultaneously.

Marshall Middleton Bluetooth portable speaker price, availability

The newly launched Marshall Middleton speakers are priced at Rs 31,999 in India. In terms of colours, it will be available in Black and Brass Cream colours variants. The speaker is now available for purchase on the company’s official website and other retail stores.

Marshall Middleton Bluetooth portable features, specifications

Marshall Middleton comes with a quad speaker system that includes two 15W woofers, two 10W tweeters and two radiators for surround sound effects. It offers up to 87dB sound pressure level and a frequency response for 50Hz-20kHz.

As per the official release, “Middleton utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional stereo sound from Marshall. Experience superior spatial and binaural sound that flows around you and fills any space. This is an absolute 360° sound, where every spot is a sweet spot.”

In terms of design, it comes with a soft exterior that is made from 55 percent recycled plastic instead of PVC, making it environment friendly. It also features several buttons for controlling music playback. These speakers also come with a carry strap. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

In terms of battery, the Marshall speaker comes with up to 20 hours of battery life. As claimed by Marshall, it can offer 2 hours of battery life with just 20-minutes of charging. It takes 4.5 hours to charge fully. Notably, it also features a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired connectivity. Users can also use the Type-C USB port for charging the speakers. Marshall Middleton speaker is 1.8kg in weight.

Also Read: Twitter to remove legacy blue ticks starting today, as Elon Musk's '4/20' deadline arrives

Also Watch: Apple CEO Tim Cook opens Saket store to massive crowd; view pics