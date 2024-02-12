Maruti Suzuki flying cars soon? Company to develop Electric Air Copters with parent company: Report

Maruti, in collaboration with its parent company Suzuki, is venturing into the development of electric air copters. As reported by Times of India, these air copters will be bigger than drones but smaller than traditional helicopters, capable of carrying at least three individuals including the pilot.

The company aims to introduce new mobility solutions, initially in Japan and the US, before expanding to India. These air taxis could potentially transform transportation. Maruti is not just eyeing the Indian market for sales, but also considering local manufacturing to reduce costs.

Expected Launch

Suzuki Motor's assistant manager, Kento Ogura, revealed that discussions with aviation regulator DGCA are underway to turn this vision into reality. The electric air copters, named SkyDrive, are expected to be launched at the 2025 Osaka Expo in Japan. Maruti intends to eventually introduce this technology to India under the 'Make in India' initiative. The company is presently conducting market research in India to identify potential customers and partners. For the air copters to succeed in India, they need to be affordable, emphasized Ogura.

How is it different from a helicopter?

The air copter, weighing 1.4 tonnes at take-off, is nearly half the weight of a conventional helicopter. This lighter weight allows it to use building rooftops for take-off and landing. The report also highlighted that due to electrification, the number of aircraft parts has reduced significantly, leading to lower manufacturing and maintenance costs.

