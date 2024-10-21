Marvel and HMD Global collaborate for Venom-themed HMD Fusion smartphone

HMD Global has partnered with Marvel to unveil a special Venom-themed edition of its modular HMD Fusion smartphone. This collaboration coincides with the upcoming film *Venom: The Last Dance*. The new edition, named the "Ultimate Symbiotic Phone," features a Venom-inspired aesthetic, while maintaining the specifications of the standard HMD Fusion.

The standard HMD Fusion, introduced in September at IFA 2024, includes a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, and up to 12GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 108-megapixel dual rear camera and a 50-megapixel front camera. The device runs on Android 14 and has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The smartphone's modular design allows for easy repair and customization, with replaceable parts such as the display, back cover, charging port, and battery. It features "Smart Outfits," interchangeable cases that offer additional hardware features like a ring light or wireless charging.

The Venom-themed edition is expected to be available around the film's release on October 25. Although specific design details have not been disclosed, the edition is expected to reflect the dark and edgy character of Marvel's anti-hero. Pricing details for the Venom edition are yet to be announced, but it is likely to be similar to the regular HMD Fusion, which starts at EUR 249 (approximately Rs. 24,000).

Fans of Venom and unique smartphone designs should watch for further updates on this collaboration, which will be revealed over the weekend.