HMD 105 4G, HMD 110 4G with YouTube and offline UPI access launched in India: See prices

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has introduced two new feature phones, the HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G, designed to provide essential connectivity and modern features to a wider audience. These new devices boast access to YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts through the Cloud Phone app, along with the ability to make secure UPI transactions without internet access.

“The HMD 105 4G and HMD 110 4G feature phones continue our legacy of bringing newest innovation on table in India with stylish new designs, host of entertainment via YouTube and UPI capabilities," said Ravi Kunwar, CEO and VP, HMD India & APAC. "These devices are our commitment to innovation, combining essential connectivity with advanced features like UPI integration and access to YouTube. We are excited to bring these modern conveniences to a broader audience, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to stay connected, entertained, and empowered."

Key Features

YouTube Access: Users can enjoy entertainment and access information through YouTube, YouTube Music, and YouTube Shorts via the Cloud Phone app.

Offline UPI Payments: A pre-loaded app enables secure UPI transactions without internet access.

1-Year Replacement Guarantee: Provides peace of mind and reliable performance.

Modern Design: Ergonomic and durable construction for everyday use.

Long-Lasting Battery: 1450mAh battery for extended talk time and standby.

Multimedia Features: MP3 player, wireless FM radio, and support for up to 32GB microSD card.

Multiple Language Support: Available in 13 input languages and supports 23 languages.

Availability and Pricing

The HMD 105 4G is available in Black, Cyan, and Pink colours, while the HMD 110 4G comes in Titanium and Blue.

HMD 105 4G: Priced at INR 2,199.

HMD 110 4G: Priced at INR 2,399.

Both models can be purchased through retail stores, e-commerce websites, and HMD Global's website.