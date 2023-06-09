Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date revealed: Suit up as Miles and Peter to face Kraven the Hunter and Venom

Marvel fans and gaming enthusiasts can finally mark their calendars, as the highly anticipated release date for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been unveiled. Game director Bryan Intihar took the stage during Summer Game Fest to deliver the exciting news and offer a glimpse into the forthcoming game. On October 20th, players will have the opportunity to don the suits of both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, joining forces to combat the formidable threats of Kraven the Hunter and Venom in this thrilling sequel.

Intihar's appearance at the event was met with great anticipation, and he did not disappoint. Shedding light on one of the game's primary antagonists, Kraven the Hunter, Intihar revealed that the character would bring a unique dynamic to the Spider-Man universe. Unlike previous villains, Kraven does not possess superhuman abilities or rely on mystical powers. Instead, he stands out as the epitome of excellence in his craft, a hunter unmatched in skill and cunning. His arrival in New York signals the commencement of his "greatest hunt," with Intihar subtly hinting that both Peter and Miles may find themselves in his crosshairs.

But that's not all—the enigmatic figure shrouded in the iconic black symbiote suit holds a surprising twist. Contrary to popular belief, this mysterious character is not Eddie Brock, the traditional host of the Venom symbiote.

Intihar tantalisingly suggested that fans would have to exercise patience and wait until the game's official release on October 20th to unravel the identity of this enigmatic symbiote bearer.

With the stage set for an epic showdown between our beloved web-slingers and their formidable adversaries, the anticipation surrounding Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has reached a fever pitch. As the release date draws near, fans eagerly await the opportunity to step into the shoes of both Miles Morales and Peter Parker, experiencing their unique abilities and engaging in heart-stopping battles against Kraven the Hunter and an undisclosed wielder of the symbiote.

