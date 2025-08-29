MathGPT.ai expands to more institutions with 'anti-cheating' AI tutor

As AI becomes increasingly common in classrooms, both students and teachers are grappling with how best to use it. MathGPT.ai, an AI platform launched last year, is attempting to address those concerns with an “anti-cheating” approach. The platform provides tutoring support for students while assisting professors with coursework and grading.

Following a pilot at 30 colleges and universities, MathGPT.ai will nearly double its reach this autumn, with hundreds of instructors planning to adopt it. Institutions such as Penn State University, Tufts University, and Liberty University are among those rolling it out.

The platform’s standout feature is its AI chatbot, which is trained not to provide direct answers. Instead, it uses Socratic questioning to encourage critical thinking.

For instructors, MathGPT.ai acts as a teaching assistant. It can generate questions and assignments from textbooks and learning materials, auto-grade submissions, and allow professors to set rules on when and how students interact with the AI. A new feature also lets teachers limit the number of attempts a student has to answer questions correctly, while unlimited practice questions offer a low-pressure way for students to revise without affecting grades.

Another option requires students to upload images of their work, giving professors an extra safeguard against misuse. The company says its strict controls are designed to create a safe and effective learning environment.

The platform is also expanding accessibility. Integrations with major learning management systems such as Canvas, Blackboard, and Brightspace are now live, along with features like screen reader compatibility, audio mode, and AI-narrated video lessons with closed captions.

Like all AI tools, MathGPT.ai is not flawless. Its chatbot includes a disclosure noting that it may make mistakes.

MathGPT.ai currently supports college-level maths, including Algebra, Calculus, and Trigonometry, but plans to expand into chemistry, economics, and accounting. A mobile app is also in development.

The service is available in both a free version and a $25 per student, per course option. The paid plan includes benefits such as unlimited AI-generated assignments and LMS integration.