Matrimony.com launches WeddingLoan.com, a fintech platform for wedding loans

WeddingLoan.com has partnered with top-tier financial institutions, including IDFC, Tata Capital, and L&T Finance.

Matrimony.com, the company known for its leading matchmaking services, has announced the launch of WeddingLoan.com, a fintech platform designed specifically to offer wedding loans. This new initiative fills a critical gap in the market by creating a dedicated category for financing weddings, helping couples plan their big day without financial strain.

To provide a range of financial solutions, WeddingLoan.com has partnered with top-tier financial institutions, including IDFC, Tata Capital, and L&T Finance. The platform aims to streamline the wedding planning process by offering transparent, tailored loan options to suit diverse needs.

Murugavel Janakiraman, CEO of Matrimony.com, expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture. “Matrimony.com has been a trusted partner for happy marriages for over two decades, helping millions find their life partners. With WeddingLoan.com, we aim to simplify wedding planning, budgeting, and execution, ensuring transparency and protecting consumer interests,” he said.

WeddingLoan.com promises a comprehensive suite of services, including unbiased advice on loan options, tools and guides for understanding the full cost of a loan, and transparent repayment schedules. The platform is also committed to ethical practices, with no mis-selling and no reliance on commission-based loan agents. Instead, trained advisors will work with customers to identify the most suitable loan products, prioritising borrowers’ needs over sales targets.

The launch of WeddingLoan.com appears to have boosted investor confidence in Matrimony.com. The company’s share price on the NSE closed at ₹668.10, reflecting an increase of ₹15.50 or 2.38%.

Published on: Nov 15, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
