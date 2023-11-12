May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Diwali

Apple CEO Tim Cook extended warm Diwali wishes to millions of Indians on Sunday, sharing a captivating image captured on the iPhone 15 Pro Max by photographer Chandan Khanna.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Cook expressed, “Happy Diwali! May your celebrations be filled with warmth, prosperity, and the joy of being together. Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max by Chandan Khanna.”

The photograph showcases children gearing up to release lanterns into the night sky, illuminating the festive spirit of the festival of lights.

Cook has established a tradition of conveying Diwali greetings to Indians through the lens of accomplished Indian photographers using iPhones.

In the realm of low-light Diwali photography, the primary 48MP camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max has garnered acclaim from professional photographers in India.

Travel photographer Gursimran Basra commended the new 48MP high-resolution functionality for capturing intricate details in photographs. “Impressive is the Night Mode of iPhone 15 Pro Max. After focusing on the subject, maintaining steadiness allows Night Mode to work its magic for the displayed duration. This ensures sharp photographs even in low-light conditions,” shared Basra with IANS.

The portrait mode on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring the new 5x Optical Zoom equivalent to a 120mm telephoto lens, received accolades.

Siddhartha Joshi, a travel photographer and filmmaker, advised using the standard wide lens (1x) for optimal results, capturing more light. “For maximum details, shoot in Apple RAW and process the image later using editing software. Night shots may have more noise, but using ambient light on your subject, such as diyas, lights, or candles, can mitigate this,” Joshi suggested to IANS.

