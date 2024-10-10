MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400: New flagship chipset with 3.63 GHz CPU and enhanced AI features

MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 9400, a powerful new flagship chipset designed to deliver top-tier performance and efficiency. Built by TSMC on the 3nm process (N3E), the Dimensity 9400 integrates an upgraded CPU, advanced GPU, and enhanced AI capabilities. The chipset brings improvements across the board, setting new standards for smartphone performance.

The Dimensity 9400 features a CPU architecture of 1+3+4, headlined by a Cortex-X925 core clocked at an impressive 3.63 GHz. Complementing this core are three Cortex-X4 cores with a 3.3 GHz maximum frequency and four Cortex-A720 cores operating at 2.4 GHz for efficiency. MediaTek claims this configuration boosts single-core performance by 35% and multi-core performance by 28%, thanks to a 15% increase in IPC (Instructions per Cycle) alongside higher clock speeds.

Graphics processing is handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU, which operates at 1612 MHz. It promises a 41% performance improvement over previous generations, with 40% faster ray tracing and a 44% increase in power efficiency. The Dimensity 9400 also supports advanced AI tasks, powered by the NPU 890, which consumes 35% less energy than its predecessor. This NPU enables features such as corrective fill for sharper photos, 100x zoom with excellent detail, and more efficient 4K video capture at 60 fps.

The new Imagiq 1090 ISP further enhances the camera capabilities, enabling HDR video capture across various zoom levels without compromising quality. The chipset supports the latest 10.7 Gbps LPDDR5X RAM, making it the first on the market to do so, while doubling the L2 cache and increasing the L3 cache by 50%, leading to smoother performance in demanding tasks.

The Dimensity 9400 is already being shipped to OEMs, with devices like the Oppo Find X8 and vivo X200 series expected to feature this cutting-edge platform later this month. MediaTek’s latest chipset positions it strongly in the flagship segment, promising high-end experiences for consumers looking for exceptional performance, graphics, and AI capabilities.