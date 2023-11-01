How a 19-year-old Indian raised $2.3 million from ChatGPT creator Sam Altman, others

A couple of Indian teenagers managed to convince OpenAI’s Sam Altman to invest millions of dollars in their business. Aryan Sharma, one of the two young creators of the company Induced AI, revealed how he managed to reach an investor like Altman and also described his early fascination with coding and AI.



During a podcast on Overpowered, Aryan Sharma revealed that he started off making contacts in the world of tech by just cold outreach. He mentioned that he sent emails to prominent personalities from the age of 14 looking for guidance. Sharma claimed that some of those people even asked him to stop sending them emails.

He revealed that both he and Ayush Pathak (co-founder Induced AI) saved money and visited San Francisco for trips. They then lived with friends and went to events where they would see people like Altman. After the duo spent a lot of time trying to build a network and getting in touch with influential people in the AI ecosystem, Aryan reveals that he finally managed to meet Altman.



When Sharma and Pathak met Altman



When Sharma met Altman, he pitched that he was willing to be his secretary to just be around him to learn from him and OpenAI. They decided to keep in touch after the meeting. Both Aryan Sharma and Ayush Pathak reached out to Altman during the funding round of their new AI platform, Induced AI.



What is Induced AI?



Induced AI has a browser that essentially uses an AI agent to complete tasks. The company claims AI workers will automate your browser tasks. According to the company, the AI is completely cloud-based which is why it won’t hinder other tasks on the machine. Induced claims that it can provide human-like reasoning with its AI. This will allow the browser to interact with web services without the need for human intervention apart from authentication.



Aryan in one of his tweets explained, “We let anyone create virtual AI workers that can automate the execution of workflows on a browser in the cloud with human-like reasoning.”



In essence, Induced AI allows businesses to input their workflows in plain English, instantly transforming these instructions into pseudo-code for handling repetitive tasks typically managed by back offices.



Names Backing Induced AI



Not only Sam Altman but other prominent players in the AI ecosystem are backing the new venture by these Indian teenagers. The company is also backed by Peak XV, Daniel Gross, and Nat Friedman's AI grant and more.

