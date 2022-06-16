Meet Ana, Krafton’s virtual human who’s going to get her own story arc

Krafton has unveiled its first images of Ana, the South Korean gaming company’s virtual human that’s “powered by hyperrealism, rigging, and deep learning”. The company said that Ana has been designed to “engage a global audience and help establish Krafton’s Web 3.0 ecosystem”, and is its first virtual human to be introduced since plans were revealed in February.

Krafton’s aim was to create a virtual human who can be “accepted and approved by audiences across the world”. Ana has been developed using Unreal Engine and the company says that Ana “displays a hyper-realistic appearance, blurring the lines between a digital character and a real human”. And Ana’s going to get her own story arc.

“With human-like features, such as the baby hairs and fluff on her skin, Ana truly looks, unlike any other virtual human that currently exists through other technologies. The highly-advanced face rigging technology delicately expresses the movement of the pupil, fine facial muscles, and wrinkles, and enables the natural joint movement across the entire body,” Krafton said.

The company has also used deep learning tech like advanced voice synthesis to help create Ana’s voice so that “she can act and sing like a real human”.

"Ana is a hyper-realistic virtual human created by Krafton’s unparalleled technology. We expect her to attract the interest and popularity of Gen Z around the world. Ana will release an original music track and expand her scope of activity as an influencer into various areas across entertainment and esports," said Josh Seokjin Shin, Head of the Creative Center of Krafton.

Ana is going to be launched via an original music track first and more information about her will be revealed over this year through images, videos, and her unique story arc.

More information about ANA will be revealed later this year through images, videos, and her unique story arc.

Also Read: Krafton goes big on metaverse plans; announces virtual human production tech

Also Read: Kuku FM Raises $19.5 mn in Series B funding led by KRAFTON Inc.