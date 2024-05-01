scorecardresearch
Business Today
TECHNOLOGY

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Meet Jeffree, Google CEO Sundar Pichai's four-legged "Best Work Partner"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a pet named Jeffree Google CEO Sundar Pichai has a pet named Jeffree

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has shared a couple of images of his “Best Work Partner” on Instagram. Jeffree is a 7-year-old dog who accompanies the Google CEO to his workplace. Posting two pictures of his adorable Labradoodle, Pichai wrote, “Best work partner”. Jeffree is a frequent visitor at Google’s headquarters, as Pichai likes taking his four-legged friend to his office.

This is not the first time Pichai has posted about his pet. Last year, he posted a picture of Jeffree with his friends on Instagram.

A couple of years back, on National Dogs Day, Google CEO posted pictures of several dogs who were certified as “Dooglers” at the Google office. He wrote, “Seeing #dooglers at the office is definitely a highlight of returning to campus! Thanks to Diana, Peter, Carter, Chris, Olivia, Juan, Tatiana, and Traci for sharing these pics:)”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

Apart from Sundar Pichai, Elon Musk also has a pet named Floki. Floki, a Shiba Inu, achieved internet fame after Musk jokingly appointed him CEO of Twitter in a tweet. ''He's a great dog, very alert, and it's hard to get anything by him,' Musk had told BBC journalist James Clayton in a Twitter Spaces interview last year.  In addition to Floki, Musk had announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that also has “a big dog called Gatsby, a little dog called Marvin the Martian & a cat named Schrödinger”.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, is a proud owner of a Puli named Beast. Beast is quite the internet celebrity himself, with his own Facebook page boasting over 2 million followers! According to a post on Facebook, Puli is a “Hungarian Sheepdog. I live in Palo Alto with Mark and Cilla”. Hungarian sheepdogs are known for their distinctive coat, which resembles long dreadlocks.

Also Read: 

Google software engineer says he was fired for just watching other employees protest

'Son in trouble' fraud: This WhatsApp scam ended with arrest of hundreds of people in Spain

Published on: May 01, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
