'Meet my new friend': Kim Kardashian's new Tesla robot takes the internet by storm; watch video

Kim Kardashian’s Newest Friend Is a Tesla Robot, and the Internet Is Losing It

Kim Kardashian has introduced a surprising new companion to her social media audience: Tesla’s humanoid robot, Optimus. In a series of Instagram Stories, the reality TV star playfully interacted with the robot, showcasing its advanced capabilities—and a little personality, too.

Related Articles

One of the highlights of the interaction was a game of rock-paper-scissors. Kim enthusiastically challenged Optimus, saying, “Umm, rock-paper-scissors,” as the robot raised its arms in response. After beating it in the game, Kim teased, “Oh! You’re a little slow. I beat you.” Optimus responded by raising its arms in a gesture many interpreted as frustration, adding a touch of humour to the exchange.

Kim also tested the robot’s dexterity, asking it, “Can you do this?” while forming a heart shape with her hands. To her amazement, Optimus mimicked the gesture perfectly. “You know how to do that!” she exclaimed, visibly impressed.

The videos quickly spread to other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), where they sparked a frenzy of reactions. Notable tech influencer Marques Brownlee shared his curiosity, commenting, “I have so many questions.”

Tesla’s Ashok Elluswamy, the director of Autopilot Software, weighed in with a cheeky comment, “looks like that robot’s not coming back,” which garnered thousands of likes. Meanwhile, the official account for Tesla Optimus humorously replied, “Sorry you had to find out this way.”

The buzz around Kim’s posts reaffirmed Tesla’s ability to capture attention without traditional marketing efforts. As one user, Barbara, pointed out, “Tesla does not need a marketing department 😉.” Another X user, Nic Cruz Patane, praised the company’s branding prowess, saying, “Tesla knows how to market their products better than anyone else.”

In addition to showing off Optimus, Kim shared a video of Tesla’s futuristic autonomous Cybercab. The sleek vehicle, which notably lacks pedals or a steering wheel, left viewers stunned as she casually revealed it to her audience.

Optimus, reportedly costing between $20,000 and $30,000, isn’t just a high-tech marvel—it’s a conversation starter. With its ability to interact in human-like ways and Kim Kardashian’s seal of approval, the robot has become an internet sensation overnight.

