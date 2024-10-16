Tesla's Optimus robots: The line between man and machine remains clear

Tesla's recent showcase of its Optimus robots at the Cybercab event was a spectacle designed to impress attendees with the potential of humanoid robotics. The robots interacted with the crowd, served drinks, played games, and even danced. However, it turns out that much of this display was made possible through human assistance rather than full autonomy.

Related Articles

Attendee Robert Scoble revealed that the robots were being "remote-assisted," a statement later confirmed by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who noted that the Optimus robots needed human intervention for many of their actions. A closer look at the event videos supports this: the robots had different voices, their responses were instant, and their movements were highly coordinated, suggesting human control. Another popular YouTuber, Marques Brownlee, who was also present at the We, Robot event noticed the irregularities between the robots.

Optimus make me a drink, please.



This is not wholly AI. A human is remote assisting.



Which means AI day next year where we will see how fast Optimus is learning. pic.twitter.com/CE2bEA2uQD — Robert Scoble (@Scobleizer) October 11, 2024

Playing charades with the Tesla Optimus robot last night. This is either the single greatest robotics and LLM demo the world has ever seen, or it's MOSTLY remote operated by a human. No in between. pic.twitter.com/vCqzk8DDdO — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 12, 2024

Tesla was not attempting to hide the human involvement—one of the robots even joked with Scoble about being controlled by AI, then openly admitting it was not fully autonomous. This transparency highlights the current limitations of Tesla's humanoid robots. While they were able to perform a variety of tasks at the event, they are still far from being truly autonomous machines capable of independent action in dynamic environments.

If there were any doubts of Optimus being tele-operated remotely: here you go.



This only means Optimus is not there yet and needs some time… pic.twitter.com/CieiMyzTdu — VegasAaron (@TheVegasAaron) October 12, 2024

The Cybercab event showcased the progress Tesla has made in developing humanoid robots, but also made it clear that significant challenges remain. The robots are still reliant on human operators for many complex tasks, underscoring that fully autonomous humanoid robots are still a work in progress.

While the demonstration was entertaining and provided a glimpse into the future, it also served as a reminder of the current state of the technology. Tesla's Optimus robots are impressive in their design and capabilities, but true autonomy still seems a little distant from present reality.