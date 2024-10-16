Tesla's Optimus robots: The line between man and machine remains clear

Tesla's recent showcase of its Optimus robots at the Cybercab event was a spectacle designed to impress attendees with the potential of humanoid robotics. The robots interacted with the crowd, served drinks, played games, and even danced. However, it turns out that much of this display was made possible through human assistance rather than full autonomy.
Attendee Robert Scoble revealed that the robots were being "remote-assisted," a statement later confirmed by Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas, who noted that the Optimus robots needed human intervention for many of their actions. A closer look at the event videos supports this: the robots had different voices, their responses were instant, and their movements were highly coordinated, suggesting human control. Another popular YouTuber, Marques Brownlee, who was also present at the We, Robot event noticed the irregularities between the robots.
Tesla was not attempting to hide the human involvement—one of the robots even joked with Scoble about being controlled by AI, then openly admitting it was not fully autonomous. This transparency highlights the current limitations of Tesla's humanoid robots. While they were able to perform a variety of tasks at the event, they are still far from being truly autonomous machines capable of independent action in dynamic environments.
The Cybercab event showcased the progress Tesla has made in developing humanoid robots, but also made it clear that significant challenges remain. The robots are still reliant on human operators for many complex tasks, underscoring that fully autonomous humanoid robots are still a work in progress.
While the demonstration was entertaining and provided a glimpse into the future, it also served as a reminder of the current state of the technology. Tesla's Optimus robots are impressive in their design and capabilities, but true autonomy still seems a little distant from present reality.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today