Meet Rishi Jaitly, the first Twitter employee in India who might pave the way for Sam Altman's OpenAI in the country

Rishi Jaitly’s career trajectory is notable for his leadership roles across various sectors and being the first Twitter employee in India

Reportedly Rishi Jaitly has been in touch with Sam Altman since his visit to New Delhi
Rishi Jaitly, who made his mark as the first Twitter employee in India, is now reportedly advising Sam Altman of OpenAI for the Indian market. This development, reported by TechCrunch, could signal OpenAI’s intent to expand its footprint in India. Citing sources, the report claims that Jaitly has been working with Altman since the latter visited India earlier this year. He is working in the capacity of a senior advisor to OpenAI in matters relating to policy in the country and facilitating talks with the government.  

Who is Rishi Jaitly?

Jaitly’s career trajectory is notable for his leadership roles across various sectors. He played an important role in establishing Twitter’s operations in India and Southeast Asia, and extended his influence across Asia Pacific and the Middle East. In his LinkedIn profile, Jaitly claims that he was the first Twitter employee in India and mainland Asia. Jaitly was at Twitter for four years and left the company in 2016. 

Post-Twitter, Jaitly co-founded Times Bridge in 2016. As its Founding CEO, he aimed to facilitate the global spread of impactful ideas, with a special focus on India. Times Bridge soon emerged as a leading U.S. firm introducing new ideas and technology to India.

In the academic sphere, Jaitly founded the Virginia Tech Institute for Leadership in Technology in 2023, introducing the world’s first executive degree in humanities. He continues to serve as a Distinguished Humanities Fellow and Professor of Practice at Virginia Tech.

Jaitly’s diverse experience and deep understanding of the Indian market could position him as a valuable asset for OpenAI. Currently, OpenAI doesn't have a branch in India. However, AI made its first big breakthrough in the public sphere late last year, around the same time as the launch of ChatGPT. OpenAI’s Sam Altman visited India in 2023, showing the importance of the market for the new emerging tech. Jaitly's role could be crucial for all present and future users of generative AI in India.

Also read: 'AI tools falling in hands of terrorists pose big threat': PM Modi talks about India's future in the era of AI

Also read: Discussions on AI kick off on Day 1 of GPAI summit in Delhi

Published on: Dec 13, 2023, 8:10 AM IST
